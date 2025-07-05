'It's a pity' - Guirassy shocked to hear Bellingham is suspended

Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarter-finals but there will be no clash between the Bellingham brothers as Jobe is suspended and unable to face Jude in New York.

The quarter-final is rematch of the 2024 Champions League final, won by Real Madrid 2-0, and the winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in a blockbuster all-European semi-final.

Real Madrid defeated Juventus 1-0 in the last-16 in a match that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold register his first assist for the club by setting up Gonzalo Garcia’s winner and Kylian Mbappe make his first appearance of the competition.

Dortmund edged past Monterrey 2-1 but saw Jobe Bellingham pick up a yellow card that leaves him suspended from the quarter-final, and unable to face his older brother Jude. Follow updates from the Club World Cup below