Real Madrid v Dortmund live: Jude Bellingham faces former team in Club World Cup but brother Jobe suspended
Jobe Bellingham picked up a yellow card in the last-16 so is ruled out from facing older brother Jude in the quarter-finals
Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarter-finals but there will be no clash between the Bellingham brothers as Jobe is suspended and unable to face Jude in New York.
The quarter-final is rematch of the 2024 Champions League final, won by Real Madrid 2-0, and the winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in a blockbuster all-European semi-final.
Real Madrid defeated Juventus 1-0 in the last-16 in a match that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold register his first assist for the club by setting up Gonzalo Garcia’s winner and Kylian Mbappe make his first appearance of the competition.
Dortmund edged past Monterrey 2-1 but saw Jobe Bellingham pick up a yellow card that leaves him suspended from the quarter-final, and unable to face his older brother Jude. Follow updates from the Club World Cup below
Could Kylian Mbappe return for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Kylian Mbappe was edging closer to full fitness ahead of the Club World Cup quarter-finals.
Mbappe made his long-awaited debut in the tournament in the 1-0 win over Juventus as a second-half substitute following a bout of gastroenteritis that sidelined him during the group stage.
Alonso expressed optimism that the France striker would be sharper in time for Saturday's quarter-final clash against Borussia Dortmund
"I think day by day he will get better, and by the time of the quarters he should be in much better shape," Alonso told a press conference. We’ll keep checking in with him every day.”
When is Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund?
Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund at 9pm BST on Saturday 5 July at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New York.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
Good evening
Real Madrid will be hoping for a repeat of the 2024 Champions League final when they reignite hostilities with Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup.
The Galacticos came out 2-0 victors when the two sides met at Wembley last year and go into this quarter-final as favourites off the back of a slender victory over Juventus, which saw Trent Alexander-Arnold register his first assist for his new club.
Dortmund, meanwhile, have revenge on their mind but will need a more convincing performance than the one seen in the round of 16, which saw them edge past Monterrey.
Jobe Bellingham was booked in that game which means he is suspended for the clash, denying him the chance to play against older brother Jude.
