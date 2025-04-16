Real Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news with Gunners on cusp of Champions League semi-finals
Mikel Arteta’s men lead the Champions League quarter-final 3-0 after the first leg
Real Madrid host Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final second leg this evening looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit in front of their home fans.
The Gunners won the first leg in London in comprehensive fashion thanks to two goals from free kicks taken by Declan Rice and a third strike from Mikel Merino. Arsenal know that anything but a big defeat will be enough to send them through to the last four stage of the competition where they would face PSG after the French champions defeated Aston Villa yesterday.
Madrid, who are also aiming to catch Barcelona in LaLiga, will not believe they are out of this tie especially with their recent history of overturning losing causes to progress in the Champions League.
Jude Bellingham revealed that the hosts are focused on winning saying: “We believe so. You can’t come into a game like this thinking that there’s going to be anything other than a comeback. That’s the way we’re thinking about the game.”
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Jude Bellingham is confident Real Madrid can overturn a 3-0 first-leg Champions League deficit against Arsenal on Wednesday to book their place in the last four.
Real were left stunned by the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium last week after Declan Rice scored two outstanding free-kicks to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side with a mountainous task.
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric buys minority stake in Swansea City
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appears to be planning for his retirement from football by purchasing a minority stake in Swansea City.
The 39-year-old, whose contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season, has taken a non-controlling stake in the Championship side.
Modric has joined shareholders Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, Nigel Morris and businessman Jason Cohen, after the four bought out former majority owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan last November.
Modric said: “This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level.”
Can Real Madrid score four goals against Arsenal?
Arsenal have not conceded three times in a match since a 4-3 win against Luton 16 months ago, and they have not lost by a four-goal margin since they suffered a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield in December 2021.
Speaking about beating Madrid, Arteta said: “We have to do it again. And we have to prove it now in this context. And that’s the beauty of it. That’s the challenge and that’s the great thing about sport.
“We’ve shown that we are capable of doing it, and that has to give us reassurance and confidence that we can do it. But now, let’s talk on the pitch, do it on the pitch, and that’s the only thing that matters.”
Arteta on Madrid's belief in a comeback
"It's part of their history and they've earned the right to talk about these scenarios,” said Arteta when asked about Real Madrid’s focus on still making it through to the semi-finals.
“Our mindset is different in how we have the best chance to be better than them. I think it is exciting. We have never won this competition, and we are trying to do something now where we can dominate."
'The emotional aspect is significant'
Arteta expanding on his mindset for tonight’s match and explained: "The emotional aspect is very significant.
“I have a lot of reassurance from what the team has done all season, in positive contexts and in difficult contexts.
“We are going to enjoy playing any kind of game. The mindset is to be brave, to be dominant and have the conviction that we can be better than them and win the game."
Arsenal's mindset is to win
Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal won’t sit back and hold on to their lead when they head to Madrid tonight.
Most of the pre-match build-up has been about Real Madrid overturning their deficit and winning the game but Arteta says the Gunners have a similar mindset.
He said: “We have the same mindset.
“The mindset is to win, to be brave, to be bold, dominant, to be determined and to have the conviction that we can be better than them and win the game.
“That is the message I have conveyed to the players. They did that in London and now we have to do it in a different context tomorrow.”
Mikel Arteta insists a ‘bold and brave’ Arsenal do not fear Real Madrid and wants his side to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals by beating the Spanish giants in their own back yard.
Arsenal will take on Carlo Ancelotti’s team in the second leg of their quarter-final at the Bernabeu with a three-goal advantage following Declan Rice’s remarkable free-kick double at the Emirates Stadium last week.
However, the 15-time European Cup winners have a habit of impressive turnarounds – against the might of Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich – all in recent seasons.
Real Madrid vs Arsenal prediction
Real Madrid won’t go down easily and the atmosphere inside the Bernabeau will inspire them to fight ferociously to overcome the three goal deficit. It’ll be a nervous outing for Arsenal but a goal should settle them down and they will have enough defensive quality to sneak into the semi-finals.
Real Madrid 3-1 Arsenal (Arsenal to progress 4-3 on aggregate).
Arsenal's early team news
Arsenal’s Jorginho will be unavailable after the midfielder limped off during the Premier League draw with Brentford though Thomas Partey and Ben White should be available for Mikel Arteta.
Raheem Sterling missed the first leg through suspension but is back for this one.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli
Real Madrid team news
Eduardo Camavinga is suspended after being dismissed in the final few minutes of the first leg last week. Aurelien Tchouameni, who missed the first leg for his own suspension, looks set to return to the starting XI for Real Madrid.
Dani Ceballos is available to face his former club but Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal will be on the sidelines.
Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe
