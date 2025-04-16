Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League after getting past Real Madrid.

Here, the PA news agency analyses some of the strengths and weaknesses of the French team.

Attack

open image in gallery PSG have a dynamic forward lin e ( PA )

PSG have emerged as a formidable attacking force in the second half of this season.

With 32 goals for the campaign, Ousmane Dembele is rated as a strong Ballon d’Or contender with considerable further threat coming from the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.

Full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are also dangerous and got on the scoresheet against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Midfield

open image in gallery Former Wolves player Vitinha is the heartbeat of the PSG midfield (Adam Davy/PA)

The midfield trio of Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz has been outstanding in PSG’s run to the last four.

They have proved an excellent blend of tenacity and creativity, giving the side a strong measure of control when in possession and having the speed and vision to launch counter-attacks.

Defence

open image in gallery Gianluigi Donnarumma is tough to beat (Martin Rickett/PA)

If there is a weakness in the PSG side it is at the back.

There were concerns earlier in the campaign around how often Hakimi or Mendes got caught upfield or how effectively the individuals were operating as a unit.

A lot of these seemed to have been allayed during the knockout stages – with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma outstanding – but Villa showed there are perhaps some vulnerabilities that can be exposed.

Manager

open image in gallery Luis Enrique provides experience on the touchline (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is now a vastly experienced operator who has moulded a superb team and knows how to set them up for big games.

The big egos have departed and Enrique, through his style of play, commitment to youth and discipline, has changed the mood at the club.

Experience

Enrique may have been here before, having won the treble with Barcelona in 2015, but PSG as a club are still to transfer domestic dominance to the European stage.

They may have established themselves as regulars in the knockout stages of the Champions League but they have just one final appearance to show for their efforts, and that was five years ago.

Their relative lack of competition at home is often cited as a problem and, having won Ligue 1 again at a canter, there is a risk of losing sharpness.