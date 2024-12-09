RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa betting tips

Aston Villa face German strugglers RB Leipzig on Tuesday with an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways in the Champions League (8pm, Amazon Prime).

After winning their opening three games, including a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, Villa are without a win in the last two matches following defeat at Club Brugge and a goalless draw with Juventus last time out.

They have turned around their domestic form though, with two wins from their last two games against Brentford and Southampton ending a five-game winless streak, which included three defeats.

Despite their sticky spell, it’s not a patch on the form of Tuesday’s opponents who are yet to pick up a single point in the Champions League following defeats to Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, Celtic and Inter Milan.

They were on a similar run as Villa domestically, but they also go into the game on the back of two wins, against Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup and Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig are one of three teams without a win in this season’s Champions League and sit third bottom of the table with Slovan Bratislava and Young Boys by virtue of a better goal difference.

Despite losing all five games and scoring just four goals, they have only conceded 10 which is eight and nine goals better than the teams below them.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa betting preview: The home side to pick up their first point

We’re not expecting open, attacking football at the Red Bull Arena, especially as Villa have only scored six from their five games but we are backing the home side to pick up their first point in the competition.

Defensively Villa have been solid in the Champions League, conceding just once so far, which is a far cry from their league form, which has seen them concede in all bar two of their 15 games, maybe that says more about the calibre of opposition they have faced in Europe so far than it does about them.

Football betting sites are finding it hard to call this one with many offering the same odds on a Villa and Leipzig win, while others are slightly favouring a home win at 6/4, with the Villans at 8/5 and a draw at 5/2.

While we would love to back Villa to get their qualification back on track their defence is a cause for concern and up against the likes of Lois Openda, who has scored eight this season and Benjamin Sesko, who already has nine, they could meet their match.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa prediction 1: Draw & BTTS - 7/2 BetVictor

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa tips: Sesko to score for Leipzig

Sesko has scored three of his side’s four goals in this season’s Champions League, netting against Atletico Madrid and a brace in a 3-2 defeat at home to Juventus.

He has also scored two in his last two games and betting sites are pricing him at 13/2 to score first or last and 5/2 in the any time scorer market.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa prediction 2: Sesko to score any time 5/2 - Unibet

