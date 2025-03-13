Is Rangers vs Fenerbahce on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers will be favourites to seal a Europa League quarter-final spot as they host Fenerbahce in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday.

Rangers stunned Jose Mourinho’s side on their home turf last week, winning 3-1 under interim manager and former player Barry Ferguson after the sacking of former manager Philippe Clement.

Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring before a glorious Alexander Djiku equaliser, but a brace from Vaclav Cerny - including an assist by Dessers, who excelled - ensured Rangers take a two-goal lead to the Ibrox this week. They could have had even more of a cushion had Dessers not had a further two goals chalked off for offside, and will be brimming with confidence ahead of the home leg.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Rangers vs Fenerbahce?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 13 March at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

Team news

Robin Propper suffered a nasty collision with Jack Butland in the first leg and is unlikely to start due to concussion protocols. Leon Balogun came on for the Dutchman last week and is expected to start against Fenerbahce in his stead.

Rangers star winger Cerny will hope to continue his fine scoring form in the competition, with no player having registered more goal contributions (8) than the Czech in the Europa League.

For Fenerbahce, Calgar Soyuncu will be unavailable after also being forced off in the first leg with a hamstring problem. His replacement in that game Djiku went on to score and is forecasted to keep his place in the starting XI.

Soyuncu joins a lengthy injury list for Mourinho’s side, with Jayden Oosterwolde, Rodrigo Becao, Diego Carlos, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ismail Yuksek all out.

But in a boost for the Turks, Fred is available again after missing the first leg through suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun; Yilmaz, Barron, Raskin, Jefte; Diomande, Cerny; Dessers.

Fenerbahce XI: Livakovic; Skriniar, Djiku, Akcicek; Muldur, Szymanski, Fred, Kostic; Tadic; En-Neysri, Dzeko.

Odds

Rangers win - 6/4

Draw - 11/4

Fenerbahce win - 29/20

Prediction

This unpredictable Rangers team will be fired up by their perhaps unexpected win away from home and, spurred on by a raucous Ibrox crowd, should be able to hold off a Fenerbahce comeback.

Rangers 2-1 Fenerbahce.