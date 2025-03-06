Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Embattled Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has denied all allegations of racism as his feud with Galatasaray continues to escalate.

Galatasaray, who are top of the Turkish Super Lig, accused Mourinho of racism after comments he made at the post-match conference following the Istanbul derby with Fenerbahce last month.

The Portuguese accused the Galatasaray bench of “jumping like monkeys” to try to get his defender Yusuf Akcicek sent off early in the 0-0 draw, and criticised the ability of Turkish referees.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mourinho said: "They were not clever in the way they attacked me, because they didn't know my past.

"They didn't know my connections with Africa, with African people and African players and African charities.

"So instead of going against me, I think it [the allegation of racism] boomeranged and went against them.”

The 64-year-old filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray "due to the attack on the personal rights", going through his club’s lawyers, while the Super Lig leaders have said they will “initiate criminal proceedings”.

The Turkish Football Federation sanctioned Mourinho for his comments about the standard of Turkish referees and the behaviour of the opposition’s bench, although his four-match suspension was later reduced to two and a 1.6m Turkish lira fine was halved on appeal.

"Everyone knows who I am as a person,” Mourinho continued. “Everybody knows my bad qualities, but that is not one of my bad qualities. Exactly the opposite!

"The most important thing is I know who I am, and the attack accusing racism was a bad choice."

"I thank the people who didn't have a problem to speak [out], especially my boys, my former players,” Mourinho added, referring to Didier Drogba and Michael Essien, who played under him at Chelsea and defended him on social media. “They were a very important voice."

His domestic ban has now been served. Mourinho has over a week to cool off before his side’s next league game, against Samsunspor on 16 March, as they look to overturn a four-point deficit to Galatasaray. Fenerbahce first take on Rangers in their Europa League last-16 tie, with the opening leg on Thursday.