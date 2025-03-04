Rangers sale to San Francisco 49ers president ‘agreed in principle’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A proposed takeover of Rangers Football Club by American investors has moved a step closer with a deal "agreed in principle".

Paraag Marathe, Leeds chairman and president of San Francisco 49ers' investment wing, is a key figure in the talks.

Rangers saw a new manager bounce disappear on Saturday following their comeback win over Kilmarnock in Barry Ferguson's opening match in interim charge, going down 2-1 at home to Motherwell to suffer a third consecutive defeat at Ibrox.

Celtic have won 20 out of the last 25 major trophies in Scotland and are odds-on to add two more before the end of the season, and former Ibrox striker Steven Naismith says that a series of Rangers managers had failed to sustain periods of optimism.

"It's a massive job," said Naismith, who was promoting Premier Sports' coverage of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-finals, which do not feature Rangers following their defeat by Queen's Park.

"I think short term, the only real way to close the gap and get competitive again is a takeover and large investment. That's probably clear. You're not going to get the time to bring in players that are projects that you're going to develop. That needs to happen in the background, but still have a competitive team.

"So short term, I think it's critical that this happens and they get more investment, because if you look at the way Celtic have performed and recruitment-wise as well, it's been very good for the last 10 years. Rangers have been playing catch-up, so they need to close that gap quickly.

"The takeover brings a bit of optimism, but you still need to make the right choices and make the right decisions when you're recruiting, when you're picking a coaching staff and beyond. So there is a lot of work to be done."

Marathe's involvement at Leeds would limit him or 49ers to under 30 per cent ownership of Rangers under Scottish Football Association dual ownership rules, and American health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh is also said to be a key figure in the consortium.

Both men have been pictured in the directors' box at a recent Rangers game and, although Marathe refused to confirm his interest last week, he did state that 49ers were always looking for opportunities to get involved in clubs with the right "history of success" and "potential for growth".

The ownership is currently spread widely with former chairmen Dave King and Douglas Park the two largest shareholders but with about a quarter of the club between them.

Naismith believes any new owner's priority will be to recruit leaders on the pitch.

The former Hearts head coach said: "When it is challenging and it's 0-0 with 20 minutes to go at Ibrox and the fans are demanding, who's still brave enough to make the right pass or take a shot at the right time and not just pass off the opportunity?

"As a player at the Old Firm, you need to deal with the pressure and get used to it, but secondly you've got to see the opportunity and not be scared of it. Too many are scared of that feeling.

"You're not sitting here writing all the players off. There's players that have showed inconsistent good form at times. That's something to work with, but the main focus of the club has to be competing and winning.

"That progression of these players can happen on the side, in the background, where there's not as much pressure on them having to perform every week.

"So I think the investment side of it has to come and be put into players that are ready-made to deal with the pressure and have a leadership and a mentality of winning. That, for me, is the thing that's been missing."

PA