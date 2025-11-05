Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Qarabag vs Chelsea live: Reece James starts as Blues head to Azerbaijan for tricky Champions League test

Chelsea continue their Champions League campaign after a long journey to Baku

Michael Jones
Wednesday 05 November 2025 11:45 EST
Caicedo and Rodri are the world's best defensive midfielders - Maresca

Chelsea continue their Champions League campaign as they take on Qarabag after a long trip to Azerbaijan.

A midweek 5,000-mile round trip to Baku will test the Chelsea squad as they look to continue a productive European run after an opening defeat to Bayern Munich.

Two wins have followed for Enzo Maresca’s side, and they must continue their momentum here as they chase a top-eight finish in the league phase. Pedro Neto has been left at home as he nurses an injury.

When these teams last met in the top tier of continental competition in 2017, Qarabag were beaten by an aggregate scoreline of 10-0 across two ties but they are a different proposition now.

Under long-serving manager Gurban Gurbanov, the Azerbaijan Premier League winners have already tasted success against Benfica and Copenhagen this season. Can they spring a shock here to bolster their own qualification chances?

Follow all of the latest from the Champions League clash with our live blog below:

Qarabag vs Chelsea

The previous two meetings between Qarabag and Chelsea were also in the group stage of the Champions League, with the Blues winning 6-0 at home and 4-0 away in the 2017-18 edition.

Mike Jones5 November 2025 16:45

Qarabag team to take on Chelsea

Qarabag XI: Kochalski, Silva, Jankovic, Zoubir, Mustafazade, Leandro Andrade, Duran, Kady, Pedro Bicalho, Jafarguliyev, Medina

Subs: Magomedaliyev, Buntic, S. Mmaee, Kouakou, Akhundzade, Addai, Dani Bolt, Kashchuk, T. Bayramov, A. Huseynov, Jabrayilzade, B. Huseynov

Mike Jones5 November 2025 16:37

Chelsea line-up to face Qarabag

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Hato, Cucurella; Santos, Lavia; Estevao, Joao Pedro, Gittens; George

Mike Jones5 November 2025 16:32

Maresca gives update on Reece James fitness

"Reece is good, he is doing well and is 100% fit,” confirmed the Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca.

“The way he has behaved in every game is top. I think he is ready to play three games in a week. It also depends on the way we use Reece.

“We don’t use him up and down, that is a big job for him, Malo [Gusto], or for any full-back to go up and down.

“So we also protect and save him in the way we try to play."

(John Walton/PA Wire)
Mike Jones5 November 2025 16:26

Chalobah on Qarabag clash

Trevoh Chalobah previewed tonight’s clash in the Champions League by saying:

"Every game is going to be tough so we have to be ready for that. If they’ve qualified for the Champions League, it’s something big.

“It means they’ve done really well to get to where they are.

“The Champions League is where we want to be at Chelsea and this is where we want to stay, so we have to show the levels."

Mike Jones5 November 2025 16:21

When will Palmer return for Chelsea?

Enzo Maresca provided an update on Cole Palmer’s recovery from injury saying that the influential midfielder could return after the international break.

Palmer may be back for Chelsea's fixture against Burnley on 22 November, marking an absence of up to 11 games.

(John Walton/PA Wire)
Mike Jones5 November 2025 16:15

Jack Rathborn5 November 2025 16:09

Chelsea's early team news

Pedro Neto has been left in London with what Enzo Maresca described as a “small issue”, with the Chelsea manager also likely to freshen up his squad elsewhere.

Benoit Badiashile, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill remain absent.

Mike Jones5 November 2025 16:03

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Mike Jones5 November 2025 15:57

When is Chelsea vs Qarabag?

Chelsea vs Qarabag is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday 5 November at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

Mike Jones5 November 2025 15:51

