Qarabag vs Chelsea live: Reece James starts as Blues head to Azerbaijan for tricky Champions League test
Chelsea continue their Champions League campaign after a long journey to Baku
Chelsea continue their Champions League campaign as they take on Qarabag after a long trip to Azerbaijan.
A midweek 5,000-mile round trip to Baku will test the Chelsea squad as they look to continue a productive European run after an opening defeat to Bayern Munich.
Two wins have followed for Enzo Maresca’s side, and they must continue their momentum here as they chase a top-eight finish in the league phase. Pedro Neto has been left at home as he nurses an injury.
When these teams last met in the top tier of continental competition in 2017, Qarabag were beaten by an aggregate scoreline of 10-0 across two ties but they are a different proposition now.
Under long-serving manager Gurban Gurbanov, the Azerbaijan Premier League winners have already tasted success against Benfica and Copenhagen this season. Can they spring a shock here to bolster their own qualification chances?
Follow all of the latest from the Champions League clash with our live blog below:
Qarabag vs Chelsea
The previous two meetings between Qarabag and Chelsea were also in the group stage of the Champions League, with the Blues winning 6-0 at home and 4-0 away in the 2017-18 edition.
Qarabag team to take on Chelsea
Qarabag XI: Kochalski, Silva, Jankovic, Zoubir, Mustafazade, Leandro Andrade, Duran, Kady, Pedro Bicalho, Jafarguliyev, Medina
Subs: Magomedaliyev, Buntic, S. Mmaee, Kouakou, Akhundzade, Addai, Dani Bolt, Kashchuk, T. Bayramov, A. Huseynov, Jabrayilzade, B. Huseynov
Chelsea line-up to face Qarabag
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Hato, Cucurella; Santos, Lavia; Estevao, Joao Pedro, Gittens; George
Maresca gives update on Reece James fitness
"Reece is good, he is doing well and is 100% fit,” confirmed the Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca.
“The way he has behaved in every game is top. I think he is ready to play three games in a week. It also depends on the way we use Reece.
“We don’t use him up and down, that is a big job for him, Malo [Gusto], or for any full-back to go up and down.
“So we also protect and save him in the way we try to play."
Chalobah on Qarabag clash
Trevoh Chalobah previewed tonight’s clash in the Champions League by saying:
"Every game is going to be tough so we have to be ready for that. If they’ve qualified for the Champions League, it’s something big.
“It means they’ve done really well to get to where they are.
“The Champions League is where we want to be at Chelsea and this is where we want to stay, so we have to show the levels."
When will Palmer return for Chelsea?
Enzo Maresca provided an update on Cole Palmer’s recovery from injury saying that the influential midfielder could return after the international break.
Palmer may be back for Chelsea's fixture against Burnley on 22 November, marking an absence of up to 11 games.
Enzo Maresca provides Cole Palmer update on Chelsea return from injury
Enzo Maresca has revealed Cole Palmer is on track to return to Chelsea training before the end of the month.
The England international has been suffering from a groin injury and last played for the Blues against Manchester United in September.
And after missing eight games, Maresca detailed how Palmer’s rehabilitation has been going well since a setback two weeks ago.
Enzo Maresca provides Cole Palmer update on Chelsea return from injury
Chelsea's early team news
Pedro Neto has been left in London with what Enzo Maresca described as a “small issue”, with the Chelsea manager also likely to freshen up his squad elsewhere.
Benoit Badiashile, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill remain absent.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
When is Chelsea vs Qarabag?
Chelsea vs Qarabag is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday 5 November at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments