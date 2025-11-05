Inter keep up perfect start as Barcelona held by Brugge in six-goal thriller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inter Milan maintained their perfect record in the Champions League after Carlos Augusto’s 67th-minute effort downed Kairat Almaty by a 2-1 score at San Siro.

Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead on the verge of half-time but Ofri Arad produced a surprise leveller for Kazakhstani club Kairat.

It looked set to end Inter’s 100 per cent record in the competition, but Augusto’s goal means the Serie A outfit are third in the table and level on 12 points with Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Manchester City are up to fourth after a brace by Phil Foden inspired an emphatic 4-1 victory at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Foden’s 22nd-minute opener was followed by another goal for Erling Haaland, who wore the captain’s armband.

Tijjani Reijnders, who set up Foden’s first goal, was the provider again with 57 minutes played for England playmaker Foden and, while Waldemar Anton pulled one back for Dortmund, Rayan Cherki put the match to bed with a fourth in stoppage-time.

Dan Burn and Joelinton scored for Newcastle to clinch a 2-0 home success over Athletic Bilbao and move them up to sixth.

Chelsea were the only English club not to win on matchday four as Qarabag produced a spirited display to earn a 2-2 draw at home.

Barcelona had to settle for a share of the spoils at Club Brugge after a thrilling 3-3 draw but were fortunate referee Anthony Taylor ruled out Romeo Vermant’s stoppage-time effort for a foul on Barca goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

A vintage hat-trick by Victor Osimhen helped Galatasaray record a superb 3-0 victory on the road at struggling Ajax.

Elsewhere, Pafos claimed a much-needed and historic first win in the Champions League with a 1-0 triumph over Villarreal.

Bayer Leverkusen won at Benfica by the same margin after Patrik Schick scored in the 65th minute and Lazar Samardzic’s stoppage-time goal helped Atalanta to a 1-0 away win over Marseille.