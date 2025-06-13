Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PSG vs Atletico Madrid betting tips

PSG to win, both teams to score - 13/5 William Hill

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist - 8/11 Bet365

Paris Saint-Germain face Atletico Madrid on Saturday in Pasadena in what is the first match of each side’s 2025 Club World Cup campaign.

European champions PSG come into the match among the favourites for the title (priced at around 5/1) after winning a maiden European Cup, with that brilliant 5-0 dismantling of Inter Milan in the final last month providing a worrying sign for their competitors.

Atletico enter the tournament off the back of a season in which they finished 12 points off the pace in La Liga, with Diego Simeone’s side looking to perform better than their 14/1 outright odds suggest they will.

And in this opening contest it’s PSG who are clear favourites with betting sites, with Luis Enrique’s side offered as low as 17/20 to win versus 13/5 for a draw and 31/10 for an Atletico win.

PSG’s status as European champions mean they’ll head into most matches as favourites during this tournament, and this match is no different.

The European champions also won the French Cup as part of a treble-winning season, and have only lost two of their last 10 games in all competitions – against Strasbourg and Nice when they already had the title wrapped up.

Their form is quite ominous too, having scored 23 goals across those matches.

However, they have conceded eight times across that span, and with Luis Enrique likely to name a team that is less than full strength, Atletico should be able to create chances against them.

Simeone’s side have lost three of their last 10, scoring 21 times and conceding eight in the process, which suggests that this could be closer than it is on paper, especially if some key players are rested.

With that in mind, we think there is value on a wager for PSG to win but both teams to score, which is offered at 13/5 with various football betting sites.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid prediction 1: PSG to win, both teams to score - 13/5 William Hill

PSG vs Atletico Madrid prediction

Ousmane Dembele managed to grab two assists in the Champions League final to take his tally to 33 goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season, and he remains the main attacking threat for the Parisians.

Dembele only played 76 minutes against Spain and was then rested against Germany in the Nations League matches, and with others including Desire Doue having featured in both games, it is likely that the 28-year-old will feature against Atletico.

He managed to get an assist when these two sides met in the league phase of the Champions League in November, and with goals and assists against Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Inter Milan already this season, we’re backing him to add to that tally on Sunday night.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid prediction 2: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist - 8/11 Bet365

