The new mentality monsters? Arne Slot impressed by Liverpool's march towards the English Premier League title

Premier League leaders Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie tonight, with Arne Slot’s side looking to put one foot in the quarter-finals.

The Reds are among the favourites to win the competition this season and with the league almost wrapped up win current form, the club will have plenty of focus on Europe as they look to land an impressive double.

Having finished in first place of the competition’s new league-phase table, Liverpool progressed straight into the round of 16, and they face a PSG side who delivered an impressive 10-0 aggregate win over fellow Ligue 1 side Brest in the play-offs.

The French champions-elect are still trying to shrug off their reputation as one of the competition’s ‘nearly’ sides, and a win tonight could provide a big step towards that.

