PSG vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups from crunch last-16 clash
Premier League leaders Liverpool face a tricky trip to in-form PSG in the first leg of their last-16 tie
Premier League leaders Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie tonight, with Arne Slot’s side looking to put one foot in the quarter-finals.
The Reds are among the favourites to win the competition this season and with the league almost wrapped up win current form, the club will have plenty of focus on Europe as they look to land an impressive double.
Having finished in first place of the competition’s new league-phase table, Liverpool progressed straight into the round of 16, and they face a PSG side who delivered an impressive 10-0 aggregate win over fellow Ligue 1 side Brest in the play-offs.
The French champions-elect are still trying to shrug off their reputation as one of the competition’s ‘nearly’ sides, and a win tonight could provide a big step towards that.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
PSG vs Liverpool LIVE
Liverpool’s quest for Champions League glory continues this evening as they travel to the French capital to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 clash.
Arne Slot’s men, who finished top of the table in the new league phase, went straight through to this stage of the competition and were rewarded with a fixture against a resurgent and fine-tund PSG. Liverpool won seven of their eight league phase games and with a firm grip on the Premier League trophy (they are 13 points clear at the top) they can focus their efforts on progessing in Europe.
PSG, meanwhile, came through the play-off round. A 3-0 win in their first leg against Brest did the damage in the tie but the compounded that with a 7-0 spanking at the Parc de Princes in the second leg.
PSG vs Liverpool LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League last-16 match between Liverpool and PSG.
The Reds travel to Paris looking to put one foot in the quarter-finals, tough they face a resurgent PSG side who are looking to bury their reputation as one of the competition’s nearly sides.
We’ll have all the latest team news, build-up and updates here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments