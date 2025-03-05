Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It isn’t why Liverpool’s last trip to Paris tends to be remembered, but it brought a minor slice of history for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. In the 21st century – and indeed, since the heyday of Paolo Maldini and Mauro Tassotti, the men on the sides of perhaps the most famous back four of all – only two full-back partnerships have started three Champions League finals together.

No prizes for guessing that the Real Madrid double act of Dani Carvajal and Marcelo were the first. The Liverpool duo are the second, which would have felt utterly improbable even a year before they lined up against Carvajal and Marcelo in Kyiv in 2018. Rewind to 2017 and Robertson was being relegated with Hull, Alexander-Arnold a veteran of just two Premier League starts.

Fast forward a year and, in defeat to Real, Robertson was one of Liverpool’s finest players. A further year on, and it was Alexander-Arnold’s “genius moment”, to quote Jurgen Klopp on the night itself, that took Liverpool to Madrid. Not that Klopp himself saw it live: he had turned back to the bench, switching off with the entirety of the Barcelona team, as Alexander-Arnold’s quickly taken corner was swept in by Divock Origi. The right-back later moved his executive box at Anfield to overlook that corner flag.

Paris, and the 2022 final, may hold less happy memories for the Merseysider. Vinicius Junior ghosted in behind him to score the only goal. A reason to join Real would be to escape such awkward nights against the Brazilian, his nemesis again when Liverpool exited the competition in 2023.

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool contract expires this summer ( Getty )

For Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, Paris could form part of a path to a fourth Champions League final or an end to their European trips together. There are reasons to think a hugely successful double act will go their separate ways. The Liverpudlian will probably head to Madrid, destined to take over from Carvajal. The Scot may face a more uncertain future: even as Liverpool run away with the Premier League, some wonder whether Robertson’s time as a first choice will run out, if the summer shopping list will include a left-back.

But before then, Liverpool’s chances of reaching a fourth European Cup final in eight years, of emulating the sides of 1977-84, may rest with their full-backs. Paris Saint-Germain’s transformation has been built around wingers. They have so many that their front three could all be wide men by trade, should Ousmane Dembele’s reinvention as a false nine and goalscorer continue. The Frenchman did not score in PSG’s 7-0 demolition of Brest but still has six goals in his last four Champions League outings. He instead found the net when it mattered more.

The last Premier League opponents to arrive at the Parc des Princes experienced death by winger: Dembele and Bradley Barcola were electric against Manchester City, even if it helped that their immediate opponents were Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes respectively. Ineligible then, available now and a reason to play Dembele in the middle is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Liverpool have previous with the Georgian: in their first Champions League game after the 2022 final, they were tormented by “Kvaradona” as Napoli eviscerated them 4-1. The €70m signing might need a different nickname in Paris but he renews acquaintances with the Merseysiders; after lining up against Alexander-Arnold in Italy, he may be on the opposite flank and against Robertson instead in Paris.

open image in gallery Andy Robertson’s future as Liverpool’s first-choice left-back has been questioned ( Nick Potts/PA )

All of which amounts to a test of their defensive mettle. Alexander-Arnold’s off-day against Diogo Dalot in January attracted attention, even if he is entitled to argue the days he is untroubled get less scrutiny. Jeremy Doku repeatedly dribbled past him at the Etihad Stadium, albeit without any end product. Robertson, signed as an attacking full-back, surpassed every expectation with his defensive excellence over the years. Within a year of leaving Hull, it was apparent Liverpool’s £7m had bought them one of the best left-backs in the world. Go back to 2022 and Gary Neville described him as the best full-back in the Premier League “by a mile”. Ever cheeky, Robertson took to quoting those three words to his friend Alexander-Arnold.

But it was an illustration of how good he was. Liverpool could do with Robertson rewinding time for 180 minutes, spread across two midweeks, with Alexander-Arnold delivering the sort of defensive masterclass some assume is beyond him. Because they were always more than merely Klopp’s great adventurers; it could just be camouflaged by their brio going forward. Robertson held the Premier League record for assists by a defender until Alexander-Arnold took it off him. In the mind’s eye, the Scot is forever bombing up the left flank, irrepressible and indefatigable, the scouser whipping in crosses with masterly bend.

But if attacking alone does not take a full-back to a European Cup final, the attacking efforts of full-backs have helped Liverpool win them. Phil Neal scored in two finals, Alan Kennedy got the winner in 1981 and the winning penalty in the 1984 shootout. Alexander-Arnold and Robertson proved worthy heirs to them but the nature of knockout football and the questions about what comes next for each means this could be their last foray into Europe together.