Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Inter Milan: PSG finally get their hands on the Champions League with a record win in Munich
Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to finally end their quest for Champions League glory and break the record for the biggest victory in a European Cup final.
Luis Enrique’s stylish PSG team dominated their Italian opponents from kick-off and became the first team in the history of the European Cup to win a final by five goals.
Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue put PSG two goals up inside 20 minutes. It felt like Inter needed a miracle at half-time, but their task became even harder when the 19-year-old Doue finished off a devastating counter-attack shortly after the hour.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added the fourth before another 19-year-old, Senny Mayulu, came off the bench and scored the fifth two minutes later to make history in Munich.
PSG, who lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich, have spent billions in search of the Champions League, signing some of the best players in the world in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi but without going all the way.
With those stars having left, Enrique built a wonderful attacking side that has allowed the young talents of Doue, Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele to thrive and there is no doubt that they have been the best in Europe this season.
PSG fans unveil moving tribute to Luis Enrique’s daughter after Champions League win
Paris Saint-Germain supporters unveiled a moving tribute to manager Luis Enrique’s late daughter Xana after the club’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan.
Xana died at the age of nine in 2019, a few months after she was diagnosed with of a rare form of bone cancer, and she was at the forefront of Enrique’s mind in Munich as PSG celebrated their Champions League triumph.
Xana had celebrated with her father when he led Barcelona to the Champions League in 2015. Xana, who was five years old at the time, planted a Barcelona flag on the pitch in Berlin.
When PSG defeated Inter to win the Champions League for the first time, the PSG supporters unveiled a huge banner of Enrique and Xana side by side planting the PSG flag.
Eiffel Tower lit up in PSG colours
The Eiffel Tower has been lit up in PSG colours after that victory.
I dare say the celebrations in Paris will continue all night long
Desire Doue lost for words after win
Desire Doue was simply superb tonight. He was lost for words after the game
PSG become 24th team to win the Champions League
PSG have become the 24th team to win the Champions League/European Cup. Here’s how the roll of honour now looks
- 15: Real Madrid
- 7: AC Milan
- 6: Liverpool, Bayern Munich
- 5: Barcelona
- 4: Ajax
- 3: Manchester United, Inter Milan
- 2: Benfica, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, Porto, Chelsea
- 1: Celtic, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV, Hamburg, Steaua Bucharest, Red Star Belgrade, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, PSG
Mayulu and Doue enter youngest scorer's list
As if the theme of old vs young in today’s final needed any more spelling out, two of PSG’s scorers entered the top four youngest scorers in Champions League final history list.
The 19 year olds, Senny Mayulu and the irrepressible Desire Doue are those men. Here’s how the full list looks now:
- 1. Patrick Kluivert (AJAX v Milan, 1995, 18 years and 327 days)
- 2. Senny Mayulu (PSG v Internazionale, 2025, 19 years and 14 days)
- 3. Carlos Alberto (PORTO v Monaco, 2004, 19 years and 167 days)
- 4. Désiré Doué (PSG v Internazionale, 2025, 19 years and 362 days)
PSG fans create heartwarming banner for Luis Enrique to honour his daughter
A lovely moment for Luis Enrique, who has spoken movingly about the death of his daughter Xana, who died from a rare form of bone cancer in 2019, aged nine.
She had celebrated on the pitch when Enrique won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015, famously planting a Barca flag in the turf.
PSG fans have recreated a banner of that moment, with their colours instead, and displayed it after the win. Enrique looked visibly moved
REPORT: PSG’s historic moment should provoke serious questions over football’s future
Qatar finally win the Champions League. It should be an absurd sentence, but then this was a farce of a sporting contest. It was barely a football match, but an exhibition of superior power - in multiple senses..
Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Internazionale 5-0, in what was factually and tonally the most one-sided final in history. No one, not even the great Real Madrid of 1960, had previously won by five goals before.
PSG consequently become the second club owned by a foreign state to have won the Champions League, with Inter having endured the misfortune of being beaten in both finals. If the squad felt pain after losing to Manchester City 1-0 in 2023, given they felt they should have won, there was only embarrassment here.
Read Miguel Delaney’s full piece from Munich:
PSG’s historic moment should provoke serious questions over football’s future
PSG are Champions League winners
Joyous scenes in Munich as PSG can finally celebrate becoming European champions for the first time
Inter Milan’s outclassed old men left to mourn the death of a Champions League dream
Reach a certain age and it isn’t uncommon to develop a greater interest in history. Inter Milan’s old-timers made it: the heaviest defeat ever in a European Cup or Champions League final, a rout still greater than the spectacular scorelines in 1960, 1974, 1989 and 1994, a thrashing that removed two of AC Milan’s routs from the record books.
This was a performance that will echo through the ages. Not by them, however, but to them. Inter conceded three goals to teenagers, Desire Doue’s double followed by the historic fifth from Senny Mayulu.
Inter are old. It isn’t a secret. Barcelona and Bayern Munich probably noticed it, and Arsenal and Manchester City before them. Yet only Paris Saint-Germain succeeded in making them look old. The newest champions of Europe won a generation game so emphatically and dramatically it felt like a case of elder abuse.
Read Richard Jolly’s full piece from the Allianz Arena:
Inter Milan’s outclassed old men left to mourn the death of a Champions League dream
Inter bereft after defeat
An incredible evening for PSG but heartbreak for Inter
