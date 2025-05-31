Inzaghi opens up on Inter future ahead of Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to finally end their quest for Champions League glory and break the record for the biggest victory in a European Cup final.

Luis Enrique’s stylish PSG team dominated their Italian opponents from kick-off and became the first team in the history of the European Cup to win a final by five goals.

Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue put PSG two goals up inside 20 minutes. It felt like Inter needed a miracle at half-time, but their task became even harder when the 19-year-old Doue finished off a devastating counter-attack shortly after the hour.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added the fourth before another 19-year-old, Senny Mayulu, came off the bench and scored the fifth two minutes later to make history in Munich.

PSG, who lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich, have spent billions in search of the Champions League, signing some of the best players in the world in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi but without going all the way.

With those stars having left, Enrique built a wonderful attacking side that has allowed the young talents of Doue, Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele to thrive and there is no doubt that they have been the best in Europe this season.