Is Portugal vs Ireland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Portugal host the Republic of Ireland at the Jose Alvalade tonight as both nations resume their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Heimir Halgrimsson’s side start the weekend bottom of Group F after two matches, with just one point so far after a well-fought draw to Hungary was followed by an away loss to Armenia.

And they travel to Lisbon to face a Portugal side who are in fine form, having followed their Nations League victory in June with two wins to open their qualifying campaign.

Ireland may have harboured little hope of qualifying automatically considering Portugal’s presence in the group, but the battle to earn a play-off spot its far from over, with any points tonight potentially crucial if the visitors are to finish second in Group F.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Portugal vs Ireland?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 11 October 2025 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view, with the match available to stream for £2.49. Coverage begins at 7.35pm BST.

Team news

The big news for Portugal is that Joao Neves was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury, while Joao Cancelo is another notable name who misses out through injury.

Nevertheless, a slew of big names could feature for the hosts, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes.

For Ireland, assistant head coach John O'Shea said that strikers Evan Ferguson and Troy Parrott are both in contention to feature despite previously being injury worries, though Callum O’Dowda was forced to withdraw from the squad last week and Sammie Szmodics is also ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Silva, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha; Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.

Ireland: Kelleher; O’Brien, O’Shea, Collins, Doherty; McAteer, Cullen, Knight, Manning; Ferguson, Azaz.