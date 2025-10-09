World Cup 2026: Who is through and how does qualifying work?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Egypt have become the latest team to qualify for the World Cup 2026, with more are set to join them as international qualification resumes.

With the co-hosts USA, Canada and Mexico, there are now 21 countries confirmed, including two debutants with Jordan and Uzbekistan through to the 48-team finals.

This format means that more nations than ever will qualify from each of the seven main federations, but despite some spots already having been secured, teams in Europe still have a long way to go in their qualifying campaigns.

Europe

Qualifying places available: 16

Teams already qualified: None

No Uefa countries have qualified for 2026 yet, though there’s plenty to play for with 16 places available to European sides.

European qualifying consists of 12 groups, with the group winners all qualifying automatically and the second-placed teams going into a set of play-offs that also includes the four highest-ranked Nations League group winners that have not already qualified. The winners of these play-offs will take the final four spots.

The group stages end in November, with the play-offs taking place in March 2026.

open image in gallery England put in an impressive team performance in Serbia ( PA Wire )

South America

Qualifying places available: Six, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay

World Cup champions Argentina became the first side to qualify shortly, with Ecuador finishing as surprise runners up. Brazil went through despite finishing fifth, with Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay also advancing.

Bolivia, who finished seventh, will enter the intercontinental play-offs (more on those below).

open image in gallery Argentina were the first side to qualify from South America ( Getty Images )

Africa

Qualifying places available: Nine, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt

Qualification among Caf nations takes places across nine groups that consist of six teams each. Each group winners takes one of the nine available places.

The process began in November 2023, with the final group fixtures taking place this month. Cape Verde are just one win away from a historic qualification spot.

The best four runners-up enter a play-off, with the play-off winners then entering the intercontinental play-offs.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Asia

Qualifying places available: Eight, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia

Japan and Iran became the first to book their places in the Americas for 2026, while Uzbekistan, Jordan, South Korea and Australia have also qualified.

Those in third and fourth in the group stage, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, advanced to a mini round-robin fourth round and still have a chance to qualify. There is then a fifth round.

open image in gallery Japan secured qualification after beating 2034 holders Saudi Arabia ( Getty Images )

Americas

Qualifying places available: Six (including three hosts USA, Canada and Mexico), plus two into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: None through qualifying (USA, Canada and Mexico automatically as co-hosts)

With the three co-hosts already through, competition has opened up for the six places available to Concacaf nations.

The format has changed slightly, consisting of six five-team groups with the top two sides advancing to the third round.

This next round then sees three four-team groups taking part, with the winners booking a place at the World Cup and the two highest-ranked runners-up going into the intercontinental play-offs.

open image in gallery Panama will be among the favourites for Concacaf qualification, having reached the final of the federation’s Nations League tournament. ( Getty Images )

Oceania

Qualifying places available: One, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: New Zealand

New Zealand have been the first benefactors of the expanded tournament, as they have automatically qualified for the 2026 edition via the only place available to Oceanic nations.

Qualifying has already ended, with New Caledonia having earned a place in the intercontinental play-offs.

These play-offs decide the final two teams to enter the tournament, and they consist of six teams – one from the Afc, Caf, Conmebol and Ofc, along with two teams from Concacaf.

Each team will be ranked according to world ranking, with the two highest receiving a bye to the finals. The other four will compete in two semi-finals, with the winners then facing the top two sides.

Whoever wins those two matches will take the last places ahead of the first match on 11 June.