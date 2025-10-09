Thomas Tuchel warns England ahead of World Cup 2026
- England coach Thomas Tuchel believes the national team will be "underdogs" at the upcoming World Cup 2026 in North America.
- Tuchel stressed that England has "no chance" of winning the tournament unless they function as a cohesive team.
- He is prioritising building a squad with "glue and cohesion" over simply selecting the most talented individual players, explaining recent omissions.
- Tuchel cited England's long wait for a major trophy since 1966 and the success of other nations as reasons for their underdog status.
- He suggested that an underdog mentality, similar to the 2018 World Cup, could benefit the team, reinforcing that "teams win trophies".