Porto v Manchester United LIVE: Result and final score as Harry Maguire saves Red Devils in Europa League
United boss Erik ten Hag was under intense scrutiny as he took his side to Porto in the second round of Europa League matches
Super sub Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time header saved Manchester United’s blushes and potentially Erik ten Hag’s job as the Europa League clash with Porto ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Four days after their 3-0 home humiliation at the hands of Tottenham, the Red Devils put criticism of the players and their under-fire manager to the side with an impressive start in Portugal.
Goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund had United in control, only for Ten Hag’s men to lose their way and their defensive faculties as Pepe scored before Samu Omorodion’s brilliant brace.
Captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second straight match as Ten Hag squirmed, only for Maguire to head home a Christian Eriksen corner in stoppage time to seal a point.
Bruno Fernandes sees red again
Bruno Fernandes saw red for the second time in as many games after being shown two yellows for two very similar high challenges.
Of course, his red against Tottenham was overturned earlier this week. But for ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves, today’s dismissal was totally justified.
“The Tottenham one was not a red, he was unlucky. I don’t think he was unlucky tonight,” he said.
“The first one, because it’s early on in the game, they’ll probably give a yellow for that just because your foot is high.
“It doesn’t need to be. Let him bring the ball down and win it on the ground.
“If you’re on a booking, you can’t make that challenge. Just go head it.”
Ten Hag still has the dressing room, says Maguire
Harry Maguire says his teammates still have faith in Erik ten Hag after heading home a late equaliser to spare United’s blushes in Porto.
“Definitely,” said Maguire when asked if the players still believed in the manager.
“To be honest, I've played for this club now for six years, so I know how it works, and when you go through a bad spell, players come under pressure, but also the manager does.
”He's experienced enough. He's been in the game long enough. He's been at this club long enough that I'm sure he's learned how to deal with it and it's part and parcel of playing for this club or managing this club.”
Ten Hag: Rashford substitution was for rotation
Erik ten Hag has quelled fears that Marcus Rashford’s half-time substitution was forced by injury, insisting that Alejandro Garnacho’s introduction was purely based on rotation ahead of Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa.
“We have to rotate,” he said on TNT Sports. “Garnacho, we didn't start him. He had a great game, not only on Sunday, but I think in the whole season.
“On Sunday we have again another hard game, a good game, so we need the players to be available and be fit and fresh.”
Ten Hag’s ugly European record
Relief will likely be the prevailing emotion for Manchester United fans after snatching a late draw at Porto.
However, it’s yet another game without a win in Europe for Erik ten Hag.
Owen Hargreaves laments ‘ridiculous’ turnaround
Owen Hargreaves was far from pleased at his former side’s capitulation during the middle portion of today’s outing against Porto.
“There was a lot going on,” he said. “There were so many holes defensively.
“Manchester United didn’t stop any crosses, and then to go 3-2 down after being 2-0 up was ridiculous.
“The middle part of the game was crazy. That’s what it’s been like for a couple of years.”
Paul Robinson: 'The manager has not lost the dressing room’
Former England goalkeeper believes Man United desire to find a late equaliser proves that Erik ten Hag still has the backing of the players.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “We said, ‘why was he bringing on Maguire and Evans?’ That’s why.
“Corner in from Eriksen and Maguire rises with a powerful header - Porto have no-one on the posts and they pay for it. Powerful strong header.
“That shows spirit and a team where a manager has not lost the dressing room.
“Yes, they have been outplayed at parts but they have shown a lot of character and a lot of determination.
“With 10 men they have pressed and it looks like they will walk away with a point.”
Full-Time: Porto 3-3 Manchester United
Manchester United leave it late to salvage a point as Harry Maguire emerges from the Estadio do Dragao as the hero on the night.
United were two goals to the good in 20 minutes thanks to strikes from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund but were pegged back to 2-2 before the break, with Samu and Pepe drawing Porto level.
Samu then gave the Portuguese giants the lead after the restart and came ever so close to seeing out the win - only for the Maguire to rise above the rest in added time to snatch a draw at the death.
Erik ten Hag could have been in serious trouble had United left Porto empty handed tonight.
An enthralling European encounter.
Porto 3-3 Manchester United
90+4 minutes: Jonny Evans wins a free-kick in United’s half. That’ll cool things off for a second.
It’s been an incredible game and you have to think the visitors will take a point.
Seconds to play.
