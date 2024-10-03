Porto v Manchester United LIVE: Result and final score as Harry Maguire saves Red Devils in Europa League

Samuel Omorodion beats Matthijs De Ligt to score Porto’s second goal ( AFP via Getty Images )

Super sub Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time header saved Manchester United’s blushes and potentially Erik ten Hag’s job as the Europa League clash with Porto ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Four days after their 3-0 home humiliation at the hands of Tottenham, the Red Devils put criticism of the players and their under-fire manager to the side with an impressive start in Portugal.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund had United in control, only for Ten Hag’s men to lose their way and their defensive faculties as Pepe scored before Samu Omorodion’s brilliant brace.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second straight match as Ten Hag squirmed, only for Maguire to head home a Christian Eriksen corner in stoppage time to seal a point.