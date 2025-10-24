Rodri still ‘not ready’ to face Aston Villa as Nico Gonzalez also an injury doubt
Pep Guardiola confirmed the news during a media conference on Friday
Pep Guardiola confirmed that Rodri is still not fit enough to return to the Manchester City team and that Nico Gonzalez was a doubt for Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.
The 29-year-old midfielder has been absent from City’s side since the international break having picked up an injury during the 1-0 victory over Brentford at the beginning of October.
Rodri has missed two matches, against Everton in the Premier League and Villarreal in the Champions League, with Guardiola offering no updates on the timescale of his recovery.
"The guys who were not able [to play] against Villareal are still not ready," he admitted during Friday’s pre-match press conference.
Gonzalez has been filling in for Rodri in the anchor role at the base of City’s midfield but he was substituted off on the hour mark against Villarreal with Mateo Kovacic replacing him.
Guardiola revealed that his availability for the Villa clash is in doubt and the club will see how he fares over the next couple of days.
"I didn't see the doctors, we'll see today and tomorrow how he feels,” explained the City boss. "It was something with his feet."
Man City have won five of their eight league matches so far and, coupled with Liverpool’s dip in form, have jumped up to second in the table just three points behind Arsenal.
Guardiola was asked if City are now the favourites to challenge the Gunners for the title but he feels it is still too soon to be sure.
"In the first two, three games we were done and now it looks like Liverpool are done,” Guardiola said.
"I'll tell you that we will back, I've said many times that the pundits, the specialists, the former footballers know what's going to happen after five games, I'm not able to do that.
"10, 15 games to know what's going on. Liverpool and Arsenal are there, someone else will be there and hopefully we can be there."
Guardiola also provided some insight into Sunday’s fixture calling Unai Emery’s side ‘a complete team’. City have not won at Villa Park since December 2021 with two defeats and a draw from their last three meetings there.
"They were much better than us at the two fixtures we played at Villa Park,” Guardiola admitted about City’s upcoming opponents.
“Hopefully it will be different on Sunday. The admiration I have for Unai [Emery] is so high, consistent and well-prepared.
"Defensively really good, set-pieces also and after that they've improved a lot over the last years. With the keeper they have it's difficult to control the pressing. They bring a lot of players in the middle, the connection is really good, they break the lines and when that happens they are so, so quick.
"A really complete team... One of the toughest away games we'll have all season."
