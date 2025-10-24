John McGinn says Aston Villa cannot let Go Ahead Eagles loss derail league form

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa captain John McGinn says his side cannot allow the shock Europa League loss to Dutch minnows Go Ahead Eagles to derail their Premier League form.

Emiliano Buendia missed a late spot-kick as Villa squandered an early lead to suffer a 2-1 humbling in Deventer.

Evann Guessand put them on course for a sixth successive win in all competitions, but they missed a host of chances to kill the game and came unstuck as goals from Mathis Suray and Mats Deijl either side of half-time gave Go Ahead a famous victory in one of the biggest games in their history.

Villa’s attention quickly turns to their domestic campaign where they welcome in-form Manchester City to Villa Park on Sunday on the back of three successive league wins.

McGinn said: “We are disappointed, but we have got a huge game on Sunday, we’ve been in great form in the league, we have got to carry that on and there’s no tougher task than Man City.

“We will talk about this over the next 24 hours but after that we’ll park it.”

This was an unexpected blip in Villa’s quest to finish in the top eight of the league phase as Unai Emery plots a fourth Europa League title.

They should still have enough to make it through the league phase of the competition, though their next match is against Maccabi Tel Aviv in what has become a hugely politicised fixture.

“The disappointing goal was the first, we worked on it, we knew what they were going to do and we didn’t adapt,” McGinn said.

“That goes on us as players. We can’t concede like that when we are in control of the game.

“Yes, we had chances to go two or three up but we also had an opportunity to defend it better and we didn’t.

“When you give a team who are really passionate, right up for it, a bit of life then you can get punished.

“We gave them life from nowhere and that’s why we’ve got beat.

“I am not sure it was complacency, the goal is definitely a case of sloppiness and switching off and we didn’t get the control of the game that we had back.

“Overall, a really disappointing night.

“We had the chance with the penalty to take a point and move on but we have five games to fix it and make sure we’re in that top eight.”