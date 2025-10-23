Aston Villa shockingly stunned by Go Ahead Eagles in Europa League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa suffered a Europa League humbling as they were beaten 2-1 by Dutch minnows Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer.

Unai Emery’s side looked good to extend their winning streak to six matches in all competitions when they went ahead in the fourth minute through Evann Guessand.

They missed a host of chances to kill the game, though, and came unstuck as goals from Mathis Suray and Mats Deijl either side of half-time gave Go Ahead a famous victory in one of the biggest games in their history.

This was an unexpected blip in Villa’s quest to finish in the top eight of the league phase as Emery plots a fourth Europa League title, and Emiliano Buendia missed a penalty late on to get his side back on level terms.

It was also a disappointing night for Jadon Sancho, who failed to make a telling impact on just the second start of his loan move from Manchester United and was withdrawn in the second half.

Villa, who face in-form Manchester City on Sunday, should still have enough to make it through the league phase of the competition, though their next match is against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in what has become a hugely politicised fixture.

Go Ahead are a provincial club based 60 miles east of Amsterdam who were playing in the Dutch second tier as recently as 2021.

open image in gallery Evann Guessand gave Aston Villa an early lead before they were pegged back by the hosts ( Getty Images )

The atmosphere in the 10,000-capacity De Adelaarshorst was raucous at the start of the match but Villa needed only four minutes to quieten them down.

Buendia fed Sancho down the left and his cross was clawed away by home goalkeeper Jari De Busser, but only into the path of Guessand, who slotted into an empty net.

It was his first goal in a Villa shirt following his £25m summer move from Nice.

Villa could have been out of sight with only 10 minutes on the clock but Ollie Watkins spurned a glorious chance after shooting straight at De Busser, who also saved Sancho’s shot following a jinking run into the penalty area.

They should definitely have been further ahead just before the half hour when Buendia played Guessand through on goal but the Frenchman dallied and saw De Busser block his effort.

open image in gallery Mats Deijl's goal gave Go Ahead Eagles a famous win over the Premier League side ( REUTERS )

Emery’s side were in total control but were pegged back out of the blue in the 42nd minute.

The Villa defence were unable to deal with a floated free-kick and the ball fell to Suray, whose shot took a huge deflection and looped into the top corner.

The turnaround was complete 15 minutes into the second half as skipper Deijl controlled Joris Kramer’s cross with his chest and poked past Emiliano Martinez.

Villa threw on Morgan Rogers, Donyell Malen and John McGinn in a bid to get back into the game and Rogers crashed a cross-shot into the woodwork.

open image in gallery Emi Buendia missed a penalty that would have salvaged a draw for Villa ( REUTERS )

They were handed the perfect chance to level in the 77th minute when Dean James handled in the area.

However, with the wind and rain swirling, Buendia skied his penalty and Villa’s route to a comeback was blocked.

Rogers curled inches wide but a late rally was never on the cards and there was a firework display as Go Ahead celebrated a memorable win.