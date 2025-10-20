Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Maccabi Tel Aviv stops selling tickets for Aston Villa clash despite UK government vow to let ‘all fans’ attend

Monday 20 October 2025 17:17 EDT
Maccabi Tel Aviv has said it will decline any tickets offered to their fans for the Europa League match at Villa Park.

The Israeli club said in a statement that a "toxic atmosphere" had put the safety of fans wanting to attend "very much in doubt".

"The wellbeing and safety of our fans is paramount and from hard lessons learned, we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans and our decision should be understood in that context.

"We hope that circumstances will change and look forward to being able to play in Birmingham in a sporting environment in the near future."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

