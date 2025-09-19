Pep Guardiola’s cutting comments on Arsenal’s spending reveals Man City’s new status

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Pep Guardiola considered the assistant turned adversary, he started off with the compliments before turning to the more cutting comments. There are times, the Manchester City manager may think, that he schooled Mikel Arteta too well. Their last meeting brought a 5-1 Arsenal win. Arteta became among the select group of managers – along with Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot – to finish above Guardiola in a league season. But, like Pochettino, Arteta’s accomplishment came without the prize of a league title.

“Mikel is an extraordinary. manager and they increase the squad for four or five transfer windows,” noted Guardiola, ahead of their latest reunion. “So it is an unbelievable squad and an unbelievable team. It is one of the toughest opponents you can find now in Europe.”

That recruitment drive at the Emirates Stadium has not gone unnoticed at the Etihad. Arteta’s summer spend came to around £250m on Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera and Christian Norgaard, with the on-loan Piero Hincapie also due to be bought next summer. It can look as if Arsenal have gone all in to win the Premier League. “They decided to do it in Arsenal,” said Guardiola.

But he is accustomed to accusations that City have bought success. If Arteta, after a hat-trick of finishes as a runner-up, takes the Premier League crown, Guardiola suggested his old sidekick should be treated accordingly.

Sarcastically, he added: “Only I want to say to my friend Mikel Arteta, if he wins the title it will be just because he spent, not because he worked a lot or his players. It's like Liverpool. If Arne [Slot] wins again, it will be because he spent a lot of money. Right? Because it's not just [at] Man City that happened, right? So for all of them. Listen, for many, many years every club can do whatever he wants. You know? I know how they've been treated is completely different, but what he wants to spend is because they want it and it's fine.”

open image in gallery ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Every figure can be qualified, put into some context. Liverpool spent around £440m this summer, but while recouping more than £200m and after making a profit last summer. City have paid out approaching £350m for signings in 2025, but after making money last summer and selling well in recent years. Their inability to retain the title last season could be attributed to Rodri’s knee injury but also to a reluctance to spend. City didn’t buy and didn’t get success then.

Now Arsenal have taken the opposite approach. Guardiola noted their set-piece brilliance, courtesy of the former City coach Nicolas Jover, their presence in last season’s Champions League semi-finals and their defensive record.

“So all I can say is they have been wise,” he said. “They spent what they believe they can to compete against the best teams in the Premier League and Europe and they've reached that level. So he found a team in that way, and step by step, window by window, Arsenal is getting better. So last season in Europe, they made an incredible step forward and they are for me the most solid team. They don't make mistakes in the back. They have pace in front, they have of course set-pieces with Nico Jover. So it's in every department.”

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

That seems the Arsenal approach: a meticulousness to cover every base, a strength in depth in every area. They nonetheless dropped off in the Premier League last season, scoring fewer goals, collecting fewer points. Their domestic campaign peaked with that 5-1 thrashing of City.

“We started like had many times last season and [then there were] a thousand million goals,” recalled Guardiola, with a touch of exaggeration. “The last 15-20 minutes were a disaster. We forgot to do what we had do and after that it was easy for Arsenal. Hopefully this season we can make a little bit more challenges. I want to compete to be a better team than we were last season, especially in the last 20-25 minutes.”

open image in gallery ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

When these sides met last September, it was billed as a title decider of sorts. Each was ultimately distanced by Liverpool. Guardiola shrugged off talk a rematch has a similar significance. “It’s the fifth game,” he said. “Come on.”

But what he wants is that, come the business end of the season, City are in the same territory as the challengers. Win on Sunday and they will go level on points with Arsenal. Lose and they will be six behind. “When I arrived here, Sir Alex Ferguson said to Brian Kidd that in the Premier League, you have to, after Boxing Day, stay close to the top four,” he explained. “And after that you can think about it. Last season, after Boxing Day, we were in another country.”

The past can be another country. Now, once again, Guardiola hopes the Premier League will be his promised land.