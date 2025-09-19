Rodri injury concern revealed as Man City face anxious wait before Arsenal clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola faces an anxious wait to see if Rodri is fit to face Arsenal on Sunday after revealing the Ballon d’Or winner struggled with his knee this week.

Rodri, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Arsenal last September, had only begun two games in the subsequent 11 months.

But he started for City in both Sunday’s Manchester derby and Thursday’s 2-0 win over Napoli, when he came off after Erling Haaland had put his side ahead, and his manager hopes he will be able to play three major matches in a week.

Rodri was replaced by Nico Gonzalez during Man City's win over Napoli ( Action Images via Reuters )

However, Guardiola is concerned after Rodri had been troubled by his knee in training on Wednesday, while maintaining he would be able to face Napoli.

Now he is unsure if his talisman can line up at the Emirates Stadium, saying: “I don’t know yet. He was so smart [against Napoli], I know the result was not over, 1-0 is always tricky, but [when] he does not feel good always we try to talk.

“We see day by day. [Wednesday], for example, the training session, he didn’t feel comfortable, he did not feel good but said, ‘no, no, I'll be fine tomorrow’ and played extraordinary, like Rodri is.

“With him in the pitch, we feel more comfortable but of course after injury you have to be alert and we will decide on Sunday how he does feel.”

Guardiola said Rodri has the mental strength required but his wary of putting too much pressure on his fellow Spaniard’s knee.

“The greatest, greatest players I ever trained in my managerial career, even as a football player, when I see is here,” he explained, pointing to his head.

“And here they are incredible, so confident in himself and Rodri is that. But the knee is completely different than how you think.

“And the knee needs his process. As much as he's patient with that, and we are patient with him, he will be back.”