Erling Haaland ruins Kevin De Bruyne’s homecoming to show how Man City have changed

It started out as a nostalgic night for Manchester City but they could afford to celebrate their past. They were not harmed by it as their present and future dominated instead.

Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the Etihad Stadium was an anticlimactic affair, cruelly curtailed. When Erling Haaland enveloped his old sidekick in a hug during his lap of honour, perhaps it was accompanied by an apology. Haaland was indirectly responsible for De Bruyne’s departure, his pace and power meaning the midfielder was sacrificed. While Napoli had signed City’s greatest ever player, they could trace their defeat to the man Pep Guardiola believes could become the Champions League’s record scorer.

And records tend to follow Haaland. His eighth goal in five games – including five for Norway – earned him a slice of Champions League history. He became the fastest player to 50 goals in the competition, taking just 49 games. “What can I say? The numbers speak for themselves,” said Guardiola.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland flicked home his 50th Champions League goal - becoming the fastest man in history to the milestone ( Action Images via Reuters )

“Just to congratulate him, because he’s alongside goalscorers like [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, [Robert] Lewandowski, but especially the two monsters Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi. For Erling to be there is unbelievable.” Indeed, Van Nistelrooy lost his record, Haaland reaching a half-century in 13 fewer appearances. Four days after a Manchester derby, City beat an earlier generation of United player.

Nor, indeed, could more recent exiles from United damage them. This was not a night for Rasmus Hojlund or Scott McTominay, just as the Belgian to score was Jeremy Doku, not De Bruyne.

What could have been a hazardous week for City has instead progressed swimmingly. De Bruyne, who only lasted 26 minutes before being hooked as Antonio Conte desperately shuffled his pack following the red card, was not the only departure. Pep Guardiola was able to remove first Rodri then Haaland and rest them ahead of Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.

It was, though, all the consequence of the first man to leave the field. Which, in turn, reflected the way that Haaland can appear unstoppable, by legitimate means anyway, when isolated one against one. Napoli had started off looking organised and purposeful. When Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off for upending Haaland, however, a potentially even affair became an attack-against-defence exercise. “They were a nightmare team to break down,” said Phil Foden. But Haaland found a way, scoring with City’s 21st shot. A side who are seeking to make amends for last season made the right sort of start.

open image in gallery Haaland was scythed down by Napoli skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who was duly sent off ( Getty Images )

City began their ill-fated Champions League campaign last year with a 0-0 draw against the champions of Italy, Internazionale. A repeat felt feasible during the Napoli resistance. Haaland had other ideas. Whereas, 12 months ago, City dropped two points and few realised how much it would imperil them , now they go into consecutive away European matches with the cushion of three points. Napoli can at least console themselves with the thought they seem to have a strangely easy fixture list.

But Scudetto winners and Serie A leaders were shaping up well before a sliding Di Lorenzo sent Haaland tumbling, albeit while maybe getting a faint touch on the ball. The Norwegian brandished an imaginary card – avoiding getting a caution himself in the process – and got his wish when referee Felix Zwayer reviewed the incident and dismissed the Napoli captain.

The City supporters who enjoyed his exit soon faced the consequences. De Bruyne played two Champions League finals for City and each was ended early and in unfortunate fashion. So did his homecoming of sorts. Serenaded by the City faithful before kick-off and when he went off, De Bruyne was substituted so defender Mathias Oliveira could come on. It was an unsentimental decision by Conte; perhaps he figured that, with 10 men, a 34-year-old who has lost some of his running power represented a luxury.

“Taking De Bruyne off after 20 minutes, I never thought I would have to do that,” said the Napoli manager. “But it was the only option I could do. I was really, really sorry for him.”

open image in gallery Kevin De Bruyne was subbed off after the red card ( REUTERS )

Then Napoli’s task became survival. City had 15 shots by half-time. “They have the DNA of the Italian teams, they defend very well,” said Guardiola. They enjoyed it. Matteo Politano celebrated diverting Tijjani Reijnders’ effort into Vanja Milinkovic-Savic’s hands. The giant Serb, released by United a decade ago, was the reason parity was preserved for so long. He made a fine save from Rodri and still better ones to claw away Nico O’Reilly’s header and deny Josko Gvardiol. “Milinkovic-Savic was extraordinary,” said Guardiola.

But part of Haaland’s appeal lies in his penalty-box prowess against packed defences. When the excellent Phil Foden scooped the ball up, the Norwegian headed it in. “Phil in that position is incredible,” said Guardiola. “Jeremy within five metres is unstoppable.”

Doku doubled the lead after a scintillating solo run, carrying on where he left off in the Manchester derby. After being baptised on Monday, he struck a few minutes after the arrival of Jesus: Juan Jesus, Napoli’s third captain of the night.

open image in gallery Jeremy Doku showed his quick feet to seal victory ( AFP via Getty Images )

City had much to savour. Reijnders was excellent. Foden was influential again, his revival continuing. “Everybody needs to be loved,” explained Guardiola. “He’s a guy who needs to feel with his mates, with me, with the club, we support him like the player that he is.”

And Foden was the support act to Haaland. “He seems to break every record going,” said the Mancunian. “It’s unheard of what he’s doing.”

And, Guardiola, thinks what he may do, tipping his top scorer to become the most prolific player ever in the Champions League. He added: “He could play for 10 or 12 more years, and if he maintains this progression, absolutely.”