Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Man City boss Pep Guardiola not surprised by Kevin De Bruyne’s impact at Napoli

The 34-year-old returns to his old stomping ground this week as City host the Italian team in their Champions League opener on Thursday.

Andy Hampson
Wednesday 17 September 2025 08:13 EDT
Kevin De Bruyne, pictured with Pep Guardiola, seems to have slotted in seamlessly with his new club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne, pictured with Pep Guardiola, seems to have slotted in seamlessly with his new club (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Pep Guardiola is not surprised Kevin De Bruyne appears to have settled quickly at Napoli.

The former Manchester City playmaker joined the Serie A outfit in the summer after a decade at the Etihad Stadium.

The 34-year-old returns to his old stomping ground this week as City host the Italian side in their Champions League opener on Thursday.

City manager Guardiola said: “It’s not a surprise, players at that level adapt so quick. They don’t need much time to adapt and perform well.”

Asked if he was looking forward to seeing De Bruyne, Guardiola said: “After the game, yes!”

De Bruyne, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League with City, has scored twice in his opening three Serie A games for Napoli.

Asked what makes him so successful, Guardiola said: “His incredible talent, vision, passing, goals in the final third. He is unique.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in