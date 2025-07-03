Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Palmeiras vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Chelsea to win & both teams to score - 18/5 William Hill

Cole Palmer to score or assist - 5/6 Bet365

Chelsea face Palmeiras in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup in the early hours of Saturday (2am, DAZN), with Enzo Maresca’s side one of the top picks on betting sites to win the new-look competition.

The Blues beat Benfica 4-1 after extra time in a dramatic and controversial last-16 tie, with Benfica originally equalising after a late weather delay before Chelsea managed to put the tie beyond the Portuguese side.

Sort exits for Manchester City and Inter Milan has seen the draw open up for Chelsea and the Londoners look to have a decent chance to go all the way with a semi-final against either Fluminense or Al-Hilal on the cards should they see off Palmeiras.

Football betting sites have reacted by trimming Chelsea’s Club World Cup odds, although they can’t underestimate a Palmeiras side that booked their quarter-final spot with a tight 1-0 win over fellow Brazilian club Botafogo.

Palmeiras sat fourth in the country’s Serie A before the start of the Club World Cup, just two points behind Flamengo, and Chelsea will need no reminder of the quality that Brazilian sides possess after losing 3-1 to the Brazilian league leaders last week.

Nevertheless, it’s the Premier League outfit who are heavy favourites to move on to the last four in Philadelphia.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea Betting Preview: Clash Should Tell in Philly

Chelsea’s win over Benfica in the last 16 was a deserved one despite the fact that they needed extra time to get it, and the Blues will be wary of the threat posed by Palmeiras after being beaten by Flamengo in the group stages.

Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca’s side will be firm favourites ahead of this one, and though we’ve had some real shocks in the tournament in recent days, you’d expect Chelsea to have learned their lesson from the Flamengo match.

The draw has opened up very nicely for the Blues, so they’ll be taking this match much more seriously than some of their European counterparts may have been.

The result against Benfica means that Chelsea have won eight of their last 10 matches, scoring 20 times in the process, though the fact they’ve conceded eight in that time shows that they can leak goals against better sides.

And with Palmeiras having scored 19 goals in their last 10 games, we’re not expecting a clean sheet in this one.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea prediction 1: Chelsea to win & both teams to score - 18/5 William Hill

Palmeiras vs Chelsea betting tip: Cole Palmer to score or assist

Cole Palmer registered his first goal involvement of the tournament so far with an assist in the 4-1 win over Benfica last time out, with the England man finally able to affect the game more from wide on the left.

The 23-year-old has often been the man for the big occasion for Chelsea since joining, and he may be able to take this game by the scruff of the neck against slightly weaker opposition.

As he’ll continue to be the focal point of the Chelsea attack in Philadelphia, if Maresca deploys him in a favoured position, Palmer should be able to add to the 15 goals and 12 assists he grabbed before the tournament began.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea prediction 2: Cole Palmer to score or assist - 5/6 Bet365

