Ipswich travel to Oxford United in Friday’s Championship fixture, looking to take advantage of their early kick-off to put the pressure on the teams above them in the table (8pm, Sky Sports Football)

The Tractor Boys have won four of their last six matches to move up to fifth in the table, three points behind second-placed Stoke City, with a game in hand, and betting sites now make them odds-on for promotion straight back to the top flight.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Kieran McKenna’s side had a slow start to the season, drawing four and losing one of their opening five games.

They had to wait until 12 September for their first win of the campaign, a 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United at Portman Road, and since then they have lost just two of their last 11 against Middlesbrough and Charlton.

A win on Friday would move them into joint second, albeit 10 points behind the early pacesetters, Coventry City.

Oxford opponents go into the game without a win in their last five games, but they have drawn their last two against Middlesbrough and Norwich.

Midfielder Filip Krastev scored in added time on Tuesday to take a point at Carrow Road, but they slipped into the bottom three 24 hours later when Sheffield United won their second game in a row to move out of the relegation zone.

Oxford’s Championship odds for relegation have now dropped to 4/6 and they may have a tough time holding off an improving Ipswich team.

Oxford vs Ipswich preview: United no match for Ipswich

If Ipswich are to take the three points on Friday, they will have to make history as they have never won at Oxford in the league, in 12 attempts.

They did win at the old Manor Ground, in the League Cup back in 1997, when Jason Dozzell and Tony Mowbray scored in a 2-1 win.

The home side won 2-1 in the last meeting between the two sides in January 2023, but the four matches before that in Oxford ended all square, and football betting sites go 3/1 on this game finishing all square.

Town have won their last three games away from home, and have lost on the road just twice, so they won’t be fearing a trip to the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford, on the other hand, have won just one of their eight home games, against Derby back in October, while Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Stoke have all left with maximum points.

A draw would seem a likely option against most teams, but the fact that the Tractor Boys have scored 10 goals in their last three away games, winning two of them 4-1, makes it tough to go against them.

Gary Rowett’s Yellows were taken apart by Stoke recently at home and with key defender Ciaron Brown a doubt through injury, a free-scoring Ipswich team could boost the goal difference.

Oxford Utd vs Ipswich prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals - 12/5 Bet365

Philogene to shine under the lights again

The goals have been well spread through the Ipswich side this season, with Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke both on six, while George Hurst has five in the league so far.

Of those potential goal scorers, Philogene’s price on football betting apps stands out, having been on the bench against Hull before being introduced and catching the eye.

The left winger had a slow start following his £20m signing from Aston Villa and he faced some criticism from the home fans for his lack of impact.

That was until he bagged a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Sheffield United. His last goal came earlier this month in the 1-1 draw with Watford, and he may give Oxford a torrid time down their right side, where they are missing first choice right-back Brodie Spencer.

Oxford Utd vs Ipswich prediction 2: Philogene to score at any time - 2/1 Boyle Sports

Oxford Utd vs Ipswich team news

Oxford: Ciaron Brown is a doubt after limping off against Norwich. The U’s are expected to be missing captain Cameron Brannagan, defender Brodie Spencer and attacker Matt Phillips again, due to injury.

Ipswich: The visitors are likely to still be without Alex Palmer, Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend, Wes Burns and Sammie Szmodics, while Jens Cajuste is a doubt after being replaced at half-time on Tuesday due to an ankle problem.

