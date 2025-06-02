Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ousmane Dembele gets hero’s welcome as he presents Champions League trophy at French Open

Dembele helped PSG end their wait for a Champions League title on Saturday

Karolos Grohmann
Monday 02 June 2025 11:06 EDT
Comments
Luis Enrique ’emotional’ at tribute to his daughter after Champions League win

Ousmane Dembele got a roaring welcome usually reserved for tennis champions when he presented Paris Saint-Germain’s freshly-won Champions League trophy to Roland Garros.

PSG finally reached their holy grail to lift the elusive title on Saturday, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in what was the biggest winning margin of any final in the competition’s history.

The Parisians returned from Munich on Sunday and were met with a hero’s welcome in the French capital, albeit after a night of chaos in the city as celebrations got out of hand.

Recommended

The festivities for Dembele, who was voted the Champions League player of the season, continued on Monday when he carried the prestigious trophy onto Court Philippe Chatrier for more than 10,000 people to see.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with the word "triumph" written on it, with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi watching on from the stands.

Organisers could not have timed the brief ceremony better, with the Champions League title taking to the court just minutes before world number 361, wildcard and French home favourite Lois Boisson stunned third-seeded American Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the last eight in the upset of the tournament.

Ousmane Dembele lifted the Champions League trophy at the French Open
Ousmane Dembele lifted the Champions League trophy at the French Open (Getty Images)
Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in the stands to watch Dembele soak up the adulation
Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in the stands to watch Dembele soak up the adulation (Getty Images)

"This is Paris," shouted Dembele as the normally more reserved afternoon tennis crowd erupted with cheers.

"Exceptional, it was a magic moment in Munich. We played an exceptional season and were rewarded with our first European Cup.

"The individual titles are fine but it is the collective titles that matter. We will try to win as many titles as possible."

PSG are only the second French side to win the European Cup after Marseille beat AC Milan in 1993.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in