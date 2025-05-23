Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea tips:

It’s all to play for on the final day of the season for Nottingham Forest and Chelsea as they battle it out for the final Champions League place.

Chelsea are one of two teams on 66 points, alongside Newcastle and Aston Villa, while Forest are on 65 points, with just one game left to play.

The top five sides will qualify for next season’s Champions League, so the result at the City Ground could prove vital, but of course, it will also depend on other results.

In the other games on the final day Villa travel to Manchester United and Newcastle host Everton.

It would be harsh on Forest if they were to miss out on the top five after spending most of the season in the top three, but just two wins from their last seven games has seen them slip to seventh place and let other teams sneak in the back door.

Chelsea also looked a good bet for the top four, but a run of two wins in 10 from December to February saw them lose ground.

Four wins from the last five games, though, including over Fulham, Liverpool and Everton, means they now occupy fourth place.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction: All to play for at the City Ground

Barring their recent form Forest have had an excellent season, especially after only just avoiding relegation back to the Championship last season.

They finished 17th last season with just 32 points but they have more than doubled that total this campaign and know a win would guarantee they would be playing in Europe next season - just which competition remains to be seen.

The two sides played out a 1-1draw earlier in the season when Noni Madueke cancelled out Chris Wood’s opener before James Ward-Prowse was sent off for the visitors.

That draw is one of three from their last five meetings, with both matches ending all square in the 2022/23 season.

Last season, Anthony Elanga scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge as Forest ran out 1-0 winners, but Chelsea bounced back at the City Ground, coming from 2-1 down to win 3-2 thanks to late goals from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson.

Football betting sites have Chelsea as the favourites at 23/20 compared to Forest at 23/10, while a draw is 11/4.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca is adamant his side will be fully focused on Sunday’s game before they can then turn their attentions to the Europa Conference League final the following week, and they know they will have to be on their game to get the points they need.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction 1: Both teams to score and draw - 10/3 Bet365

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea betting: Palmer to end the season on a high

Goals have come from all areas of the pitch for Chelsea this season, and they are the sixth highest scorers in the division with 63, which makes the fact that only two players have reached double figures all the more surprising.

Cole Palmer is the leading scorer with 15, while Jackson has 10, but he will miss Sunday’s match after being sent off in the first half of their recent 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.

As well as his 15 goals, Palmer also has eight assists so far from his 36 league appearances, but after scoring two in two in the first two games of 2025, he has only added one more goal to his tally this year. That goal came from the penalty spot in added time against Liverpool to give them the 3-1 win over the Champions.

Betting sites have the England star at 9/2 to score first or last and 9/5 to score at any time. He would love to add another to his tally on Sunday to ensure Chelsea are back in the Champions League next season.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction 2: Palmer to score at any time - 9/5 Unibet

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea predicted line-ups

