Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction: Forest too tough for weakened Gunners

Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday looking to put the disappointment of the weekend behind them and keep the pressure up on Liverpool at the top of the table (kick-off 7:30pm, live on TNT Sport and Discovery+ app).

Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 1-0 at home by West Ham on Saturday and following Liverpool’s win over Manchester City they are now 11 points off the top with 12 games to play.

Forest also had a frustrating weekend, going down 4-3 at Newcastle on Sunday, but it could have been worse after they found themselves 4-1 behind after 34 minutes, despite taking the lead!

It was only the second time this season that Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have lost back-to-back games all season after they were also beaten 2-1 by Fulham.

Just one place separates Forest and Arsenal in the league table but the Gunners have six more points on the board, and three of them came courtesy of the 3-0 win back in November, when Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri were all on target.

More frustration for Arteta

Arsenal’s biggest problem between now and the end of the season is where the goals are going to come from with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka all out injured.

They managed just two shots on target against West Ham and despite the lack of attacking options Raheem Sterling still can’t get a start!

They will also be without Myles Lewis-Skelly after he was sent off at the weekend, taking the tally of red cards for the season up to five, two more than anyone else in the league.

Forest have only lost twice at home in the league all season, with good wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham and the recent 7-0 thrashing of Brighton. They also held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw there last month.

But they have lost seven of their last eight league games against Arsenal though, the only exception being a 1-0 home win in May 2023 but Forest this season are a very different beast.

Football betting sites are backing Arsenal for the win at 1/1, while Forest are 3/1 and you can get 13/5 on a draw.

If Forest can score two then we have to back them for all three points, because it’s hard to see where the Gunners will get two goals from, if their performance at the weekend was anything to go by.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction 1: Forest to win by one goal - 9/2 BoyleSports

Elanga to be key for Forest

Anthony Elanga has been directly involved in 11 goals for Forest this season and currently sits sixth in the assists table with eight.

He has also chipped in with three goals, which came in three consecutive wins against Aston Villa, Brentford and Tottenham and he would no doubt love to start another such run on Wednesday.

Betting sites are offering 9/1 on him scoring at any time or 8/1 on him assisting with a goal, which might be a better option.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction 2: Elanga with an assist - 8/1 Bet365

