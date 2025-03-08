Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of crucial clash
Third-placed Forest are a point ahead of fourth-placed City in the Premier League table
Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in the Premier League’s early kick-off with both sides looking to claim a win that would see them take a huge step towards securing their top-four place.
While qualifying for the Champions League is seen as the minimum requirement for Pep Guardiola and the defending champions, Forest have outperformed expectations under Nuno Espirito Santo - but their hold on third place has weakened following a run of one win in five in the Premier League.
City are showing some signs of improvement and finishing strongly in the Premier League and FA Cup would go some way to salvaging a disappointing season. But the race for the top four is heating up with Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brighton all in pursuit.
A defeat for either team would open the door to fifth-placed Chelsea, with Forest holding third position on 48 points and City a place behind on 47 points. Follow updates from the match in our live blog, below.
What is the Man City team news?
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has been ruled out for 11 weeks with a foot injury, with the Dutchman joining John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Rodri on the sidelines.
What is the Nottingham Forest team news?
Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns but Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White will return to the line-up after the FA Cup win over Ipswich on penalties.
When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City?
The Premier League match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday 8 March at the City Ground, Nottingham.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with coverage getting underway from 11:30am. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Good morning
Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in a key contest in the Premier League top-four race.
While City have fallen away from title contention, Forest have surged up the table under Nuno Espirito Santo to sit above Pep Guardiola’s side in the table.
But while Forest are hanging onto third position, Nuno’s team have not won since beating Brighton 7-0 last month - requiring penalties to beat Exeter and Ipswich in the FA Cup and losing to Fulham and Newcastle before drawing 0-0 with Arsenal in the Premier League.
City - who won 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season - defeated Tottenham 1-0 in their last Premier League outing as Guardiola’s side look to salvage their campaign by finishing in the top four and winning the FA Cup, where they face Bournemouth in the quarter-finals.
