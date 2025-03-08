England great Stuart Pearce has health scare as plane makes emergency landing
The transatlantic flight from Las Vegas was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada after Pearce fell ill
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Former England international Stuart Pearce is recovering in hospital after suffering a health scare on a flight from Las Vegas, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.
The Virgin Atlantic aircraft was bound for London Heathrow on Monday but Pearce, who was with his partner, fell ill on the flight and it was forced to divert its path and land in Canada.
Pearce was met by medical services at the St John’s International Airport, Newfoundland, with the plane forced to land at the easternmost point of Canada before crossing the Atlantic.
According to reports, Pearce was then taken to hospital before the plane continued to London. The 62-year-old was in Las Vegas to watch the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves last weekend.
Pearce won 78 England caps and played key roles at the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96 tournaments. He played over 400 games for Nottingham Forest, and appeared for Coventry, Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester City, who he also managed.
Pearce has recently worked as a pundit for TalkSport and was a member of David Moyes’ backroom team at West Ham, a position he left in 2022.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments