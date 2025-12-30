Nigeria v Uganda live: Latest Afcon updates as Super Eagles look for another win ahead of knockout rounds

Nigeria have two wins from two so far ( AP )

Nigeria take on Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations this afternoon as both sides face their final match of the group stage in Morocco.

The Super Eagles enter their final group game having already secured first place in Group C, with the tense 3-2 victory over Tunisia last time out meaning they will face one of the third-placed teams in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Uganda sit bottom of the group but they hold a slim chance of qualifying, with the potential to even finish second with a win depending on the result of the match between Tanzania and Tunisia.

Nigeria may choose to rotate having already secured top spot, so it remains to be seen whether The Cranes can take advantage and secure an unlikely spot in the round of 16.

