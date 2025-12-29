Late penalty drama sees South Africa score late winner against Zimbabwe
- South Africa secured a 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations, with Oswin Appollis scoring a late penalty.
- South Africa took the lead twice through Tshepang Moremi and Lyle Foster, but Zimbabwe equalised on both occasions.
- Oswin Appollis converted a penalty seven minutes from time after a handball decision against Marvelous Nakamba, sealing the win.
- The victory ensured South Africa's progression to the knockout stages of the tournament, while Zimbabwe were eliminated.
- In the other Group B match, Angola drew 0-0 with already-qualified Egypt, leaving Angola's hopes of advancing hanging by a thread.