South Africa survive Zimbabwe scare to join Egypt into Afcon knockouts

A late Oswin Appollis penalty fired South Africa to a 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe and into the knockout stages at the Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa went ahead through Tshepang Moremi's deflected shot which wrong-footed goalkeeper Washington Arubi as it looped into the net, before Zimbabwe equalised when Tawanda Maswanhise skipped past two defenders and lashed the ball home.

Lyle Foster restored the lead early in the second half with a header over the advancing Arubi, but after Ronwen Williams saved Maswanhise's effort Aubrey Modiba turned the rebound into his own net to draw Zimbabwe level again.

But seven minutes from time, when Marvelous Nakamba was adjudged to have handled in the penalty area, Appollis tucked away the spot-kick to book their passage through and send Zimbabwe home.

Oswin Appollis’ penalty proved the difference in Marrakesh ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the other Group B game, Angola’s hopes of reaching the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 were left hanging by a thread after they were held to a goalless draw by already-qualified Egypt in Agadir.

The southern African side effectively needed a win to maintain any realistic prospect of progress, either in second place or as one of the best third-placed teams.

South Africa's victory meant a top-two finish would have been out of reach for Angola even with a victory, but failure to beat the group winners means that - with only two points - the best they can now hope for is to be the fourth-ranked third-place side.

Egypt had already assured their progression after beating South Africa and Zimbabwe in their first two games and so rested a number of players, including Mohamed Salah who watched from the bench.

By finishing top of the group they are now assured of facing a third-place team in the last16 on 5 January.