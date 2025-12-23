Nigeria v Tanzania live: Super Eagles hit crossbar early in Africa Cup of Nations opener
Nigeria bid to put World Cup 2026 qualifying heartbreak behind them and go one further than last time in search of Afcon glory
Nigeria face Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 opener looking to put World Cup 2026 qualifying heartbreak behind them.
The Super Eagles will hope to conquer Africa after going so close last time out in the 2-1 final defeat to Ivory Coast, with fellow contenders Egypt up and running after late drama last night in a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, with Mohamed Salah putting uncertainty over his Liverpool future behind him to strike for the Pharaohs.
Despite surviving CAF qualifying and then snatching a dramatic extra-time victory over Gabon in the playoff semi-final, Nigeria succumbed to DR Congo on penalties, meaning two successive World Cups without an appearance.
Nigeria's 2-1 friendly loss to Egypt before the tournament has hit their momentum, but expectations will be high ahead of the opener against the Taifa Stars, with Wilfred Ndidi leading the Super Eagles and Victor Osimhen tasked with firing them to success up top.
Follow live updates from Nigeria v Tanzania, below:
Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania
35 mins: OFF THE LINE! Osimhen goes round the keeper and this time gets a shot off, but Mwamnyeto is there to clear on the line!
Tanzania survive - for now.
Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania
32 mins: CHANCE! A lovely ball from Iwobi sends Osimhen chasing the ball down but as he tries to knock the ball around Foba, his touch lets him down, taking him far too wide to even attempt to fire goalwards.
He tries to keep it alive with the cross but it’s cleared by Tanzania.
Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania
29 mins: A lot of jostling in the box delays the taking of the corner with the referee persistently intervening.
It’s eventually whipped in and Adams absolutely clatters into Foba leaping for the ball, committing a foul and leaving the Tanzania stopper in pain.
Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania
26 mins: Free-kick opportunity for Nigeria after Osimhen was dragged down by a Tanzania defender.
Lookman is standing over it... he fires and it deflects wide.
Corner for Nigeria to come.
Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania
22 mins: Nigeria are peppering the Tanzania box with crosses at the moment, with Foba being required to flap his gloves at a couple of dangerous deliveries to prevent Osimhen from getting on the end of them.
This is Tanzania goalkeeper Foba’s first international appearance of his career, by the way. Dropped right in the deep end.
Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania
21 mins: Commentary reveals that the rain is beginning to come down heavier and heavier, which could pose some damp conditions that prove difficult for goalkeepers.
Should we expect some long-range efforts?
Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania
16 mins: Another pacey break from Nigeria sees Osimhen slipped through down the right before blasting goalwards, but he fires high and wide.
The offside flag then goes up but replays show he was in line.
Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania
14 mins: A sight of goal for Tanzania now as they work it in behind the Nigeria defence before getting a shot off, but it’s straight at Nwabali.
Nigeria 0-0 Tanzania
11 mins: OFF THE BAR! And it’s even closer from the corner that resulted from that save!
Chukwueze whips in a wonderful delivery and while it’s Fulham teammate Bassey that rises, it looks like the header comes off Adams as the ball ricochets off the crossbar.
