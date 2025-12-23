Ademola Lookman strike earns Nigeria nervy victory after Tanzania scare in Afcon opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ademola Lookman scored a superb second-half winner as Nigeria earned a nervy Africa Cup of Nations victory over Tanzania in their Group C opener in Fes.

Getting over the line in the pouring rain, it positive start for the tournament runners-up from two years ago, but one that was not without moments of alarm.

Nigeria were more dominant than the scoreline suggests in terms of possession and chances, but they failed to finish off the contest and were almost made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal by their east African opponents.

Semi Ajayi headed Nigeria in front in the first half before Charles M'Mombwa equalised five minutes after halftime. The Tanzanians' joy lasted only two minutes, however, as Lookman fired in what proved to be the winner from outside the box.

Tunisia and Uganda play their opening Group C game later on Tuesday in Rabat.

Tanzania are now winless in 10 Afcon fixtures, with three draws and seven defeats in that time, and while they never quite looked as though they would break that run in this game, they will feel they should have earned a draw with some late chances.

Nigeria set up camp in the Tanzania half early on and had several chances, including Victor Osimhen rounding goalkeeper Zuberi Foba only to see his effort cleared off the line.

The west African side did not have to wait long for the opener after that, however. Alex Iwobi sent in a cross on 36 minutes that was met by Ajayi on the edge of the six-yard box, and he guided his header home with precision.

open image in gallery Semi Ajayi wheels away in celebration after giving Nigeria the lead ( AFP via Getty Images )

The east African side then had a rare spell of possession that led to an equaliser when M'Mombwa beat the offside trap from Novatus Miroshi’s high and hanging cross and finished on the volley five minutes into the second half. The Tanzanians' joy lasted just two minutes though as Nigeria soon went back in front when Lookman twisted his marker around before unleashing a shot from 25 yards that arrowed into the far corner of the net.

Tanzania rallied late in the contest in search of an equaliser and a stretching Kelvin John was inches away from a touch that would have sent the ball into an empty net, before Ibrahim Hamad fired wildly over the bar from close range.

Reuters