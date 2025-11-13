Nigeria v Gabon live: Super Eagles battle Panthers in must-win World Cup 2026 play-off
After a poor qualifying campaign, Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the World Cup hang by a thread
Nigeria host Gabon today in a defining play-off which will take the winner one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup in 2026.
The Super Eagles endured a poor start to the qualifying campaign but produced a fantastic, and much-needed, winning run in their last few matches to force their way into the play-offs. That included a thrashing of Benin which sent Nigeria into the top two of African qualifying Group C.
They now take on Gabon who easily secured a play-off spot by finishing 12 points ahead of Gambia in Group F. The Panthers missed out on the automatic spot by one point, with Ivory Coast topping the group instead, but they will be confident about today’s encounter.
They are unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches and know that beating Nigeria will put them closer to the World Cup. The winner of this tie will face either Congo or Cameroon in the play-off final, with the winner of that heading to the intercontinental play-offs for a place at next summer’s tournament.
Follow along for the latest updates from the African World Cup qualifying play-offs:
How Gabon booked their place in the play-offs
Gabon endured a slightly less stressful group stage, with progression to at least the play-offs hardly ever in doubt.
But while there was elation for the Super Eagles on the final matchday, it was disappointment for Gabon, who missed out on an automatic qualification spot by one point to Ivory Coast.
Gabon finished 12 points clear of third-placed Gambia on 25 points.
How Nigeria booked their place in the play-offs
To say World Cup qualification has been perilous for Nigeria would be an understatement.
After stuttering their way through much of the group games, failing to convert many draws into wins, a late flurry saw them within reach of second spot as they faced fellow contenders Benin on the final matchday.
When it mattered most, Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick to spearhead a 4-0 victory and keep Nigeria’s hopes alive, ensuring they ended the group stage as one of the four best runners-up in African qualifying.
Predicted line-ups
Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Frederick, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon; Osimhen.
Gabon XI: Mbaba; Onfia, M’bemba, Manga; Lemina, Kanga, Ndong, Averlant; Obiang, Bouanga, Aubameyang.
Gabon team news
Gabon are also buoyed by a returning attacking talent, with talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang similarly back in contention after serving a suspension.
They are without without several key players due to injury, however, including Jim Allevinah, Shavy Babicka, Medwin Biteghe, Michel Mboula and Junior Noubi Fotso.
Nigeria team news
Nigeria boss Eric Chelle has close to a full-strength squad available, welcoming Ademola Lookman back from suspension to join Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze in attack.
The only injury involving the Super Eagles regards Ola Aina, who has been out for a couple of months.
Is Nigeria vs Gabon on TV?
Nigeria’s play-off against Gabon kicks off at 4pm GMT on Thursday 13 November at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.
Nigeria vs Gabon live
Nigeria host Gabon today in a defining play-off which will take the winner one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup in 2026.
The Super Eagles endured a poor start to the qualifying campaign but produced a fantastic, and much-needed, winning run in their last few matches to force their way into the play-offs. That included a thrashing of Benin which sent Nigeria into the top two of African qualifying Group C.
They now take on Gabon who easily secured a play-off spot by finishing 12 points ahead of Gambia in Group F. The Panthers missed out on the automatic spot by one point, with Ivory Coast topping the group instead, but they will be confident about today’s encounter.
They are unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches and know that beating Nigeria will put them within touching distance of the World Cup. The winner of this tie will face either Congo or Cameroon in the play-off final.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s World Cup qualifying play-off.
Nigeria are at risk of failing to reach the World Cup in 2026 and must overcome more play-off matches if they are to secure a spot in Mexico, Canada and the United States.
That includes today’s clash with Gabon who are in top form and have eyes on a World Cup place themselves.
Kick off for this match is at 4pm and we’ll have all the build-up beforehand.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments