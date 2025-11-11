Next Norwich manager odds: Old boys top betting for Canaries job

Norwich City are looking for their sixth manager in five years following the sacking of Liam Manning, with betting sites drawing up their list of potential replacements.

The Canaries were beaten 2-1 by Leicester last time out, their seventh successive home loss, and the defeat left them second bottom in the Championship and without a win in 11 games.

Manning only joined the club in the summer having made the surprise decision to leave Bristol City, who he led to the play-offs last season. He lasted just 17 games back at Carrow Road, where he played in the academy, winning just three, drawing three and losing 11.

Whoever does take the role has a tough job on their hands. This is the first time in history that a team in the second tier has ever lost their first seven home league games in a season, and Norwich are now the third favourites to get relegated in the Championship odds.

With Middlesbrough and Southampton also looking for new managers, several managers are being linked with all three vacancies.

Two familiar faces are the favourites for the role, and there does seem to be a growing trend in people returning this season, whether that’s players to take charge of their old clubs or managers going back for a second stint.

Gary O’Neil, who spent two years as a player at Norwich, is the joint favourite for the role with Russell Martin, who spent nine years at Carrow Road, wth both men priced at 2/1.

Former Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss O’Neil is also the favourite for the Middlesbrough job, after Rob Edwards left to join Wolves.

Next Norwich Manager Odds

Manager Odds Betting Site Gary O’Neil 2/1 BetVictor Russell Martin 2/1 talkSPORT BET Daniel Farke 5/2 Parimatch Brendan Rodgers 4/1 BetVictor Michael Carrick 5/1 BetVictor Michael Skubala 16/1 Betano Carlos Corberan 16/1 talkSPORT BET

O’Neil in demand

It’s no surprise to see O’Neil linked with all the latest vacancies, after all, he has been linked with several roles since he was sacked as Wolves boss in December 2024.

O’Neil recently discussed a return to Wolves and was the odds-on favourite for the job on football betting sites before talks broke down. However, he appears ready to return to coaching and may ultimately have to choose between two of his former clubs, should they come calling.

The 42-year-old made 51 appearances for the Canaries between 2014 and 2016, winning promotion back to the Premier League, beating Middlesbrough in the 2015 Championship play-off final.

He also spent four years as a player at Middlesbrough, signing for manager Gareth Southgate and going on to make over 100 appearances.

Could Martin make a dream return?

Russell Martin has never hidden his desire to manage Norwich, revealing in 2013 that management was on the cards and how he would love to take charge of the club.

Since then, he has managed MK Dons, Swansea, Southampton, and most recently Rangers, although that was a spell he would probably rather forget.

He lasted 17 games in charge of the Glasgow giants, winning just five of them, and he left with the club eighth in the Premiership and trailing leaders Hearts by 11 points.

He has great memories of the Championship, keeping Swansea in the division before going on to guide Southampton to promotion via the play-offs in 2024.

Skubala ready for Championship step up

One surprise name on the shortlist is former boss Daniel Farke, who is currently in charge of Leeds United.

He’s priced at 5/2 on football betting apps to return to Carrow Road, and although Leeds haven’t had a dream start to the season on their return to the Premier League, they are 16th with 11 points from their opening 11 games.

He spent four years in charge Norwich between 2017 and 2021, winning promotion to the top-flight twice, but despite the success, it’s hard to see that he would leave Leeds out of choice.

Another interesting contender is Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala, who has been in charge at Sincil Bank for two years.

The Imps are currently sixth in the League One table after winning seven of their opening 15 games, earning him the September manager of the month award.

The only other managerial experience the former PE teacher has had came at Leeds United, where he was placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

He was previously the head coach of their U21 side and was then promoted to the role of first-team coach following the appointment of Javi Gracia.

Lincoln would be due compensation if the Norwich board decided that Skubala was their man after he signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2027–28 season.

