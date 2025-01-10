After enjoying a fairytale start to life at Luton Town, which saw them promoted to the Premier League in his first season, things came crashing back down to earth for Rob Edwards when was sacked after their horrendous start to the season.

Not too many people expected them to be able to compete in the top-flight but I don’t think too many could have imagined how they would struggle on their return to the Championship.

They currently sit 20th in the league, two points above the drop zone and just three ahead of the league’s bottom side Plymouth.

Four successive defeats against Bristol City, Swansea, Norwich and QPR, which was also their 10th in a row away from home, spelt the end for Edwards who took over the club in November 2022.

Edwards’ assistants, Richie Kyle and Paul Trollope will be in charge for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Nottingham Forest, along with former boss Mick Harford, as they search for Edwards’ replacement.

Manager Odds Betting Site Matt Bloomfield 3/1 BetVictor Steve Cooper 6/1 Parimatch Steven Schumacher 6/1 BetVictor David Wagner 6/1 Parimatch Neil Harris 8/1 BetVictor

Bloomfield the favourite again

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield has been installed as the favourite for the job at Kenilworth Road, just as he has for so many other recent jobs that have been up for grabs.

He was strongly linked with the Coventry, Oxford and Millwall roles after impressing at Adams Park. The Chairboys are currently second in the League One table, behind big-spending Birmingham City, after winning 15 of their 25 games so far.

Bloomfield returned to Wycombe in February 2023, when club legend Gareth Ainsworth left after 11 years in charge, and after being a player and captain of the club it was the perfect decision to leave Colchester to take charge of the club.

He has been named EFL League One Manager of the Month twice already this season but whether he stays in the division long enough to win any more remains to be seen, with football betting sites offering 3/1 on him being named Luton boss.

Cooper’s odds cut

While writing this Steve Cooper’s odds of returning to management were cut to 6/1, joint-favourite for the role with Steven Schumacher and David Wagner.

Cooper has been out of work since he was sacked by Leicester, in November, after just 12 games in charge. He knows what it takes to get promotion from the Championship after taking Forest up via the play-offs in 2022, but whether he is equipped for a relegation fight from the second tier remains to be seen.

Schumacher is also out of work, following his sacking from Stoke City back in September but he is currently the favourite to return to Plymouth, following the sacking of Wayne Rooney. Betting sites have him at 4/1 to return to Home Park, just ahead of Wagner at 8/1.

Both names seem to be linked with every job going but according to reports the former Huddersfield and Norwich boss Wagner walked away from talks with Plymouth – maybe because this job came up?

Outside chance for Page to return

Former Wales boss Robert Page is currently priced by betting apps at 33/1 for the role and is a real outsider but he was part of the TV punditry team that covered Sheffield United’s FA Cup tie with Cardiff and talked about how is open to all options for a return to management.

He was sacked by the FAW in June but admitted he was ready to return to club management either here or abroad.

