Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Newcastle to win to nil - 9/4 Bet365

Jacob Murphy to score or assist - 5/4 William Hill

Eddie Howe will be missing once again for Newcastle as his side take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday night looking to move up to third in the Premier League table (7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Magpies boss is recovering from pneumonia which forced him to miss Sunday’s 4-1 win over Manchester United and Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will remain in charge for this match and Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

Howe’s side have won 18 of their last 23 matches in all competitions, while Palace have won 12 of their last 17 to move up to 12th in the table, 13 points behind Wednesday’s opponents.

Although Palace will provide more of a challenge than United did on Sunday, if Newcastle are as clinical as they have been in recent weeks then there will only be one winner.

They have scored in 24 of their last 26 games, with only Manchester City and Liverpool keeping clean sheets against them.

Only four teams have scored more goals than them this season and after Palace conceded five on Saturday as they went down 5-2 against City, their defence could be in for another tough night on Wednesday.

Oliver Glasner’s side have scored just 41 goals this season but conceded 40. However, Palace’s stats are skewed by their poor opening to the season which saw them go eight league games before securing a win.

More recently, they’ve lost just one of the last eight games in all competitions, punching their ticket to the FA Cup semi-finals in that run. That trip to Wembley looms large for Palace and is likely to be on their minds for the trip to Tyneside, which hasn’t been a happy hunting ground.

Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight home league games against Palace, including each of the last three in a row.

Football betting sites are understandably backing the home side for the win at 8/11 while you can get 4/1 on a Palace win and 3/1 on a draw.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction 1: Newcastle to win to nil - 9/4 Bet365

Goals, assists, and form – Murphy the one to watch

There’s no shortage of goalscorer or assist options on betting apps for the home side with so many Magpies players in great form right now.

Harvey Barnes has been involved in nine goals in his last 11 league starts, with seven goals, including two against United, and two assists, including at least one in each of his last five outings.

Betting sites are offering 6/5 on him scoring or assisting again and you can get 12/5 on him scoring at any time.

Probably the biggest surprise from Sunday’s win was that Alexander Isak wasn’t among the scorers after netting 29 goals in his 42 games so far this season.

You can get just 5/4 on him scoring any time or 6/1 to score two or more for the fifth time this season. However, we prefer the odds on unsung hero Jacob Murphy recording another goal contribution.

The 30-year-old, who has been at St James’ Park since 2017, has scored seven and assisted eight in his last 17 league appearances.

He scored twice in the recent 3-0 win over Leicester City and his 10 open play assists so far is the most by a Magpies player since Laurent Robert assisted 11 in the 2001-02 season.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction 2: Jacob Murphy to score or assist - 5/4 William Hill

