Newcastle welcome Athletic Bilbao to St James’ Park on Wednesday with the home side looking to make it three wins on the bounce in the Champions League (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

That would be as many wins as they have managed in 10 Premier League games this season, as they struggle to find the form that saw them finish fifth in the league last season and win the League Cup.

Neither Newcastle nor Wednesday’s opponents, Bilbao, have been performing well domestically, with the Magpies 13th in the Premier League and Athletic 11th in LaLiga.

In this competition, Newcastle have at least chalked up two wins and betting sites make them favourites to claim another victory over the Spaniards, who lost their opening two matches against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund but bounced back to beat FK Qarabag 3-1 last time out.

Newcastle vs Athletic Bilbao betting preview: Howe’s side to flourish at home

These two sides have only met twice before and that was way back during the 1994-95 season when the Spanish side knocked Newcastle out at the last 32 stage of the Uefa Cup.

The tie finished 3-3 over two legs with Newcastle winning the home leg 3-2, thanks to goals from Peter Beardsley, Andy Cole and Ruel Fox but they lost the away leg 1-0 and went out on the away goals rule.

Bilbao are winless in each of their five European away games in 2025, drawing one and losing four, with three of those defeats heavy 4-1 reverses.

The Basque side have also lost all three of their games against English teams in 2025, losing twice to Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals last season and against Arsenal in their Champions League opener back in September.

Based on these stats alone, coupled with the fact that Ernesto Valverde’s men have only won two of their last 11 games, it’s no surprise that football betting sites aren’t going bigger than 1/2 on a home win.

The Magpies might be struggling on the road this season, but they can make life difficult for anyone at St James’ Park. In fact, they have lost only four of their last 33 home European games.

Bilbao have failed to score in half of their away games in all competitions and bettors can boost the Champions League odds for a Newcastle victory by backing a home win to nil.

Newcastle vs Athletic Bilbao tips: Murphy to be key for the Magpies

Jacob Murphy has provided an assist in three of his five Champions League appearances, which works out at an average of one assist every 59 minutes.

Bukayo Saka (4) and Aaron Lennon (3) are the only other English players to register at least three assists in their first five appearances in the competition.

The 30-year-old has also scored two goals in his last two Premier League appearances and recorded an assist, so he’s going into the game full of confidence.

He’s available at 14/5 on betting apps to score at any time, or you can get 15/2 on him opening the scoring on Wednesday.

Newcastle vs Athletic Bilbao team news

Newcastle: Eddie Howe will be hoping to have Kieran Trippier back after he missed the weekend’s 3-1 defeat by West Ham due to illness, but there is a doubt over Anthony Gordon, who was replaced at the interval with a hip issue. Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee) and Harrison Ashby (thigh) will all miss out again, but Lewis Hall is back in the squad after a thigh problem.

Bilbao: Inaki Williams will miss the trip to Newcastle after suffering an adductor injury against Qarabag and he joins Maroan Sannadi (knee), Benat Prados (ACL), Unai Egiluz (ACL) and Inigo Lekue (adductor) on the sidelines.

Newcastle vs Athletic Bilbao predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Thiaw, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

Bilbao: Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Berchiche; Rego, Jauregizar; N. Williams, Sancet, Navarro; Guruzeta

