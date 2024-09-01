Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1725194199

Newcastle v Tottenham LIVE: Latest score from Premier League as Barnes starts and Tonali on bench

Follow all the action from St. James' Park as Newcastle take on Tottenham

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 September 2024 08:36
Comments
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League.

Newcastle make one change from their last Premier League match as Harvey Barnes comes in for Jacob Murphy, who drops to the bench. Midfielder Sandro Tonali played against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. That was his first appearance since a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations, he is also among the substitutes. Joe Willock is out with a thigh injury. Defender Fabian Schar serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Tottenham change two of the side that started in the 4-0 thrashing of Everton as Radu Dragusin and Pape Sarr come in for Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson. Johnson is among the substitutes, but Van de Ven is not in the squad, while forwards Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are both absent through injury. With his inclusion, Wilson Odobert is the first teenager to start back-to-back Premier League games for Tottenham since Ryan Sessegnon on New Year’s Day 2020.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below.

1725194097

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Barnes and Joelinton link up smartly on the left. The Brazilian puts in a low cross, yet Vicario claims with ease. Positive start.

1 September 2024 13:34
1725194046

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Guimaraes floats in an early free-kick from the centre of the park. Isak tries to bring it down, yet can't get it properly under control and Spurs clear.

1 September 2024 13:34
1725193955

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Away we go! This game has never seen a league 0-0, hopefully this goal-centric trend continues!

1 September 2024 13:32
1725193924

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

The saxaphone rings out at St. James' Park, and after a brief chat with referee Robert Jones, it seems the hosts will get us under way.

1 September 2024 13:32
1725193809

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

The players are making their way out to the pitch and the atmosphere is building here. There's a superb homage to Sandro Tonali reading 'Midfield Maestro From Milano'. He returns after his gambling ban. Since arriving on Tyneside, Tonali has only played 13 times, yet his quality has already made him a firm favourite in Newcastle. Buoyed on by the Wednesday night Carabao Cup win, in which the Italian featured, Newcastle will be looking for a repeat of the drubbing they subjected Spurs to last season.

1 September 2024 13:30
1725193427

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham change two of the side that started in the 4-0 thrashing of Everton as Radu Dragusin and Pape Sarr come in for Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson. Johnson is among the substitutes, but Van de Ven is not in the squad, while forwards Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are both absent through injury. With his inclusion, Wilson Odobert is the first teenager to start back-to-back Premier League games for Tottenham since Ryan Sessegnon on New Year's Day 2020.

1 September 2024 13:23
1725193213

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

TOTTENHAM SUBSTITUTES: Fraser Forster, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Alfie Devine, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner.

1 September 2024 13:20
1725193075

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Destiny Udogie, Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro; James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr; Wilson Odobert, Son Heung-Min, Dejan Kulusevski.

1 September 2024 13:17
1725193029

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle make one change from their last Premier League match as Harvey Barnes comes in for Jacob Murphy, who drops to the bench. Midfielder Sandro Tonali played against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. That was his first appearance since a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations, he is also among the substitutes. Joe Willock is out with a thigh injury. Defender Fabian Schar serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

1 September 2024 13:17
1725192635

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Martin Dubravka, Alex Murphy, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, William Osula.

1 September 2024 13:10

