Newcastle v Tottenham LIVE: Latest score from Premier League as Barnes starts and Tonali on bench
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League.
Newcastle make one change from their last Premier League match as Harvey Barnes comes in for Jacob Murphy, who drops to the bench. Midfielder Sandro Tonali played against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. That was his first appearance since a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations, he is also among the substitutes. Joe Willock is out with a thigh injury. Defender Fabian Schar serves the final game of a three-match suspension.
Tottenham change two of the side that started in the 4-0 thrashing of Everton as Radu Dragusin and Pape Sarr come in for Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson. Johnson is among the substitutes, but Van de Ven is not in the squad, while forwards Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are both absent through injury. With his inclusion, Wilson Odobert is the first teenager to start back-to-back Premier League games for Tottenham since Ryan Sessegnon on New Year’s Day 2020.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Barnes and Joelinton link up smartly on the left. The Brazilian puts in a low cross, yet Vicario claims with ease. Positive start.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Guimaraes floats in an early free-kick from the centre of the park. Isak tries to bring it down, yet can't get it properly under control and Spurs clear.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Away we go! This game has never seen a league 0-0, hopefully this goal-centric trend continues!
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
The saxaphone rings out at St. James' Park, and after a brief chat with referee Robert Jones, it seems the hosts will get us under way.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
The players are making their way out to the pitch and the atmosphere is building here. There's a superb homage to Sandro Tonali reading 'Midfield Maestro From Milano'. He returns after his gambling ban. Since arriving on Tyneside, Tonali has only played 13 times, yet his quality has already made him a firm favourite in Newcastle. Buoyed on by the Wednesday night Carabao Cup win, in which the Italian featured, Newcastle will be looking for a repeat of the drubbing they subjected Spurs to last season.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
TOTTENHAM SUBSTITUTES: Fraser Forster, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Alfie Devine, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Destiny Udogie, Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro; James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr; Wilson Odobert, Son Heung-Min, Dejan Kulusevski.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Martin Dubravka, Alex Murphy, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, William Osula.
