Newcastle make one change from their last Premier League match as Harvey Barnes comes in for Jacob Murphy, who drops to the bench. Midfielder Sandro Tonali played against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. That was his first appearance since a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations, he is also among the substitutes. Joe Willock is out with a thigh injury. Defender Fabian Schar serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Tottenham change two of the side that started in the 4-0 thrashing of Everton as Radu Dragusin and Pape Sarr come in for Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson. Johnson is among the substitutes, but Van de Ven is not in the squad, while forwards Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are both absent through injury. With his inclusion, Wilson Odobert is the first teenager to start back-to-back Premier League games for Tottenham since Ryan Sessegnon on New Year’s Day 2020.

