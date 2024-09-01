Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1725196324

Chelsea v Crystal Palace LIVE: Latest score from Premier League clash as Nicolas Jackson strikes

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Crystal Palace

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 September 2024 09:12
Comments
Marc Cucurella holds off Daichi Kamada
Marc Cucurella holds off Daichi Kamada (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Crystal Palace today in the Premier League as they meet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are without the services of Reece James through both suspension and injury as well as Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Moises Caicedo (ankle) through injury. Madueke earns another start for the hosts after his hat-trick last weekend, but Mudryk drops to the bench. The Ukrainian is replaced by Neto who is handed his first Premier League start by Maresca after coming on as a substitute in Chelsea’s previous two league matches.

Crystal Palace are without new signing Chadi Riad who was substituted after 10 minutes in their midweek clash with Norwich due to a knee injury. Matheus Franca also remains absent for the south London side. Kamada returns to the starting line-up after featuring as a substitute in their 2-0 home defeat to West Ham.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below.

1725196280

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are building momentum themselves with a spell of possession, stringing passes together in the centre of the pitch. Nothing comes of it, however.

1 September 2024 14:11
1725196135

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Neto plays in a cross from the left that causes problems for Henderson. It is low and straight at the near post but the Palace goalkeeper spills the initial block and has to scramble to collect the ball.

1 September 2024 14:08
1725195929

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

As Chelsea now lead 1-0, the likely outcome of the match swings decisively in their favour. The hosts now have a win probability of 74% with Crystal Palace's diminished to just 9%.

1 September 2024 14:05
1725195763

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Yellow Card Wesley Tidjan Fofana

1 September 2024 14:02
1725195741

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea are looking the far brighter side after that goal. They get forward again as Madueke beats Hughes for pace once more on the right. He cuts inside but drags his shot wide of the near post.

1 September 2024 14:02
1725195665

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

There is a brief stoppage following the goal as Crystal Palace followed concussion protocol for Henderson, who received a knee to the head from his own teammate after scrambling to try and save the goal. He is deemed okay to carry on for now.

1 September 2024 14:01
1725195394

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Assist Cole Jermaine Palmer

1 September 2024 13:56
1725195360

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Goal Nicolas Jackson

1 September 2024 13:56
1725195340

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

MADUEKE AGAIN!! Henderson pulls off a delightful save at point-blank range from Madueke's header to keep the scores level at Stamford Bridge. After Palace's flirt with getting back into the game, Chelsea have come back with a vengeance.

1 September 2024 13:55
1725195252

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

SHOULD HAVE SCORED?! The hat-trick hero at Wolves Madueke receives a dinked ball over the top of the Palace defence and finds himself in behind with a sight of goal. Though under pressure Madueke has a clear space to shoot but pokes just wide of the post.

1 September 2024 13:54

