Chelsea v Crystal Palace LIVE: Latest score from Premier League clash as Nicolas Jackson strikes
Chelsea are without the services of Reece James through both suspension and injury as well as Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Moises Caicedo (ankle) through injury. Madueke earns another start for the hosts after his hat-trick last weekend, but Mudryk drops to the bench. The Ukrainian is replaced by Neto who is handed his first Premier League start by Maresca after coming on as a substitute in Chelsea’s previous two league matches.
Crystal Palace are without new signing Chadi Riad who was substituted after 10 minutes in their midweek clash with Norwich due to a knee injury. Matheus Franca also remains absent for the south London side. Kamada returns to the starting line-up after featuring as a substitute in their 2-0 home defeat to West Ham.
Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below.
Crystal Palace are building momentum themselves with a spell of possession, stringing passes together in the centre of the pitch. Nothing comes of it, however.
Neto plays in a cross from the left that causes problems for Henderson. It is low and straight at the near post but the Palace goalkeeper spills the initial block and has to scramble to collect the ball.
As Chelsea now lead 1-0, the likely outcome of the match swings decisively in their favour. The hosts now have a win probability of 74% with Crystal Palace's diminished to just 9%.
Yellow Card Wesley Tidjan Fofana
Chelsea are looking the far brighter side after that goal. They get forward again as Madueke beats Hughes for pace once more on the right. He cuts inside but drags his shot wide of the near post.
There is a brief stoppage following the goal as Crystal Palace followed concussion protocol for Henderson, who received a knee to the head from his own teammate after scrambling to try and save the goal. He is deemed okay to carry on for now.
Assist Cole Jermaine Palmer
Goal Nicolas Jackson
MADUEKE AGAIN!! Henderson pulls off a delightful save at point-blank range from Madueke's header to keep the scores level at Stamford Bridge. After Palace's flirt with getting back into the game, Chelsea have come back with a vengeance.
SHOULD HAVE SCORED?! The hat-trick hero at Wolves Madueke receives a dinked ball over the top of the Palace defence and finds himself in behind with a sight of goal. Though under pressure Madueke has a clear space to shoot but pokes just wide of the post.
