Marc Cucurella holds off Daichi Kamada ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Crystal Palace today in the Premier League as they meet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are without the services of Reece James through both suspension and injury as well as Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Moises Caicedo (ankle) through injury. Madueke earns another start for the hosts after his hat-trick last weekend, but Mudryk drops to the bench. The Ukrainian is replaced by Neto who is handed his first Premier League start by Maresca after coming on as a substitute in Chelsea’s previous two league matches.

Crystal Palace are without new signing Chadi Riad who was substituted after 10 minutes in their midweek clash with Norwich due to a knee injury. Matheus Franca also remains absent for the south London side. Kamada returns to the starting line-up after featuring as a substitute in their 2-0 home defeat to West Ham.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below.