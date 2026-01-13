Newcastle vs Man City live: Tino Livramento a major doubt ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final
The holders take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at St James’ Park
Newcastle United host Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final this evening, with both sides heading to St James’ Park looking to put one foot in March’s final.
The Magpies won their first major trophy in 70 years last season when they beat Liverpool, and they are looking to become the first team to retain the trophy since Pep Guardiola’s City side in 2020/21.
However, they face one of the toughest tests in English football as they take on City over two legs. While both sides have shown mixed form in recent weeks, the ability of Erling Haaland and co. means that Eddie Howe’s side could need two near-perfect performances to make it into the final.
City won the League Cup four times in a row between 2018 and 2021 but they have not made a final since then andGuardiola will be hoping this competition can provide a springboard as his new-look side hunts domestic and continental glory this season.
Follow all the latest updates from St James’ Park below:
Team news
Newcastle are without defenders Dan Burn, Emil Krafth , Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury, with wingers Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy also doubtful due to knocks. Tino Livramento is out with a hamstring injury.
Newcastle United vs Manchester City live
Newcastle United continue their defence of the Carabao Cup in the semi-final stage as they host Manchester City in the first leg this evening.
The Magpies came through a FA Cup thriller on Saturday, defeating Bournemouth on penalties amid a rapturous atmosphere at St James’ Park, with the home fans set to be buoyant once again under the lights.
Pep Guardiola’s City side, meanwhile, scored a sensational 10 goals against helpless Exeter City on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.
Newcastle beat City 2-1 in November - courtesy of a Harvey Barnes double - so City will be desperate for revenge. The second leg at the Etihad Stadium is on Wednesday, 4 February.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final between Newcastle and Manchester City.
The Magpies – holders of the League Cup after winning their first trophy in 70 years last season – host City in the first leg of the tie, with both sides looking to put one foot in the final with a win tonight.
Both sides have shown mixed form over recent weeks but however good City can be at their best, Newcastle have shown they can match it – notably with their 2-1 home win in the league earlier this season.
It promises to be a cracker at St James’ and we’ll have all the latest updates for you right here.
