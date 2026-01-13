Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Everything you need to know ahead of the semi-final first leg clash at St James’ Park

Pep Guardiola on Man City's Carabao Cup semi final trip to Newcastle

Newcastle United continue their defence of the Carabao Cup in the semi-final stage as they host Manchester City in the first leg on Tuesday night.

The Magpies came through a FA Cup thriller on Saturday, defeating Bournemouth on penalties amid a rapturous atmosphere at St James’ Park, with the home fans set to be buoyant once again under the lights.

Pep Guardiola’s City side, meanwhile, scored a sensational 10 goals against helpless Exeter City on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Newcastle beat City 2-1 in November - courtesy of a Harvey Barnes double - so City will be desperate for revenge on Tuesday. The second leg at the Etihad Stadium is on Wednesday, 4 February.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Man City?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 13 January at St James’ Park. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7:30pm GMT, or Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm.

You can also watch the game online via ITVX or NOW TV.

Team news

Newcastle are without defenders Dan Burn, Emil Krafth , Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury, with wingers Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy also doubtful due to knocks. Tino Livramento is out with a hamstring injury.

Man City also have defensive absentees, with John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias all out injured. Phil Foden could return to the starting XI after being rested against Exeter.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Barnes; Wissa

Man City XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Reijnders, Semenyo; Haaland

