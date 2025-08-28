Newcastle 2025/26 Champions League fixtures: Opponents revealed after blockbuster draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle are back in the Champions League and have been handed a mouthwatering draw that includes ties against Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Having secured qualification with a fifth-place Premier League finish last season, Eddie Howe’s side will be hoping to last longer in the Champions League this time around after their group-stage exit two years ago.

The face similarly tough opposition this time out and the club’s subpar transfer window - with numerous major targets choosing rival clubs over them and wantaway striker Alexander Isak refusing to play - means they could be in an uphill battle to remain in the competition right from the off.

Newcastle’s Champions League draw

Barcelona (H)

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Benfica (H)

Bayer Leverkusen (A)

PSV (H)

Marseille (A)

Athletic Bilbao (H)

Union Saint-Gilloise (A)

When are Champions League fixtures released?

Scheduling the 36-team Champions League format, played across eight gameweeks from September to January, is a huge logistical challenge and therefore club’s fixtures and kick-off times have yet to be announced.

But Uefa has assured fans that the fixture list and kick-off times will be released no later than Saturday 30 August.

How does the league phase work?

The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software.

The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.

Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.

Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.