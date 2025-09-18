Newcastle v Barcelona live: Magpies make blockbuster return to Champions League at St James’ Park
Newcastle and Barcelona have a history in the Champions League as the Magpies stage a sensational opening match
Newcastle host Barcelona in the Champions League as Eddie Howe’s men return to the top-flight of European football with a blockbuster opening match at St James’ Park.
The Magpies last featured in the Champions League two seasons ago, where they memorably defeated Paris Saint-Germain but ultimately failed to make it through the old group stages.
Spanish champions Barcelona were famously beaten here in 1997 in a memorable meeting which saw Faustino Asprilla score a hat-trick for the hosts who went on to secure a 3-2 win and Newcastle will be targeting a similar result tonight.
However, Barcelona are a force to be reckoned with under Hansi Flick and are unbeaten this season with 13 goals scored across four domestic matches. Lamine Yamal is out through injury but in Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha the Spanish giants have more than enough firepower.
Follow all the team news and updates from St. James’ Park with our live blog below:
Newcastle 0-0 Barcelona
1 min: Barnes and Gordon go racing after the ball as Barcelona build from the back, increasing the noise. The goalkeeper Garcia plays a risky pass and Newcastle win it back. There are appeals for a penalty but Araujo was too strong for Barnes.
KICK-OFF! Newcastle 0-0 Barcelona
A huge roar immediately turns into boos as Barcelona get us going!
Newcastle v Barcelona
The players walk out as the Champions League anthem rings around this famous ground. The noise is incredible.
Newcastle v Barcelona
There’s an ACDC theme at St James’ Park.
“Back in Black and White” reads a banner.
The hosts have gone all out for the arrival of Barcelona.
Reminder of team news and how to watch
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes,Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes
Subs: Ramsdale,Miley, Alex Murphy, Willock, Woltemade, Jacob Murphy, Osula,Krafth, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Thompson.
Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Gerard,de Jong, Gonzalez, Raphinha, Lopez, Rashford, Lewandowski
Subs:Toni Fernandez, Bardghji, Torrents, Eric Garcia, Bernal, Olmo,Casado, Christensen, Torres, Kochen, Szczesny.
How can I watch it?
Newcastle v Barcelona will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+.
Newcastle v Barcelona
Kick-off at St James’ Park is fast approaching and it looks to be a special atmosphere as Newcastle welcome Barcelona. St James’ is decked out in black and white.
How will Barcelona stand up to it?
Barcelona's danger man
Barcelona may be without Lamine Yamal, but they still have Raphinha, last season’s top scorer in the Champions League. The Brazilian has scored an astonishing 16 goals from his last 16 appearances in the competition.
Sir Bobby Robson: The link between Newcastle and Barcelona
One of the greatest managers in English football history, Sir Bobby Robson is the link between Newcastle and Barcelona and was poignantly remembered with a scarf before kick-off tonight.
He took charge of Barcelona for a short spell from 1996, leading a team that included Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola to three trophies, including the Copa del Rey, in the 1996/97 campaign.
He was Newcastle manager on the last time they faced Barcelona in 2003.
Eddie Howe explains his Newcastle team
Eddie Howe says Nick Woltemade is still building up his fitness after signing for Newcastle but adds that the striker will play a part tonight after being replaced by Anthony Gordon.
“We’re boosted by Saturday and getting off the mark in the Premier League. We want to be competitive this time and get through to the next stage.
“[Last season] was a real challenge. Now we have a strong squad. It’s enabled me to make a couple of changes today.
“With Nick, he got cramp after about 50 minutes on Saturday. We’ve got another game coming up quickly, but Nick will have a part to play tonight.”
Hansi Flick delighted with 'unbelievable' Marcus Rashford
Hansi Flick was delighted to take Marcus Rashford to Barcelona after being stunned by his ability while at Manchester United.
"I think I have to look a little bit back because I have really followed Marcus since he started at Manchester and I always said 'Wow! What kind of player he is, he is unbelievable'.
"He has speed but also in a one-against-one situation, he's really fantastic and also his finishing, it's unbelievable.
"What I saw in the first weeks here, it's really good and I think he also some more potential he can show us and of course he wants to do this. For me, it's great to have in in my team."
