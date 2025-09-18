The Marcus Rashford moment that revealed why Barcelona may revive his career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford mopped his brow and hugged his Barcelona boss Hansi Flick as he walked off St James’ Park.

Then a big smile flashed across Rashford’s face. A rare smile. Flick offered a whisper of praise, and no wonder.

Come his substitution in the 81st minute he’d conjured two goals, his first for the Catalans, after an assist against Valencia at the weekend.

A difficult Champions League tie at Newcastle was won thanks to his ruthless improvisation. A thrilling performance that shows he is happy, motivated, confident and, perhaps, getting back to his world-class best.

Manchester United fans must have looked on grumbling about what they are missing. No fall outs, or accusations of sloppy training sessions here. Just raw talent, some trickery, a turn of pace, one stunning first-time pass, and a world-class finish from that right boot.

A performance that indirectly begs a persistent question asked on so many levels. Is Ruben Amorim worth it?

Rashford is not the marauding kid of old, but there was ample evidence here that he’s reviving his faltering career and set to become key asset for England in a World Cup season. Meanwhile, his parent club toil.

“I am not surprised. His skills are unbelievable, his finishing is unbelievable. His last few years were not easy. We always see this in training and we saw it today,” said Flick, of Rashford’s first Champions League goals for four years. “I'm happy to have him. Two goals will help a lot to get Marcus to the next step. He must make the next step.”

Take note, Amorim. Less agonising for Manchester United is Rashford’s likely rise in value should his stock soar.

The 27-year-old netted twice in nine minutes to silence St James’ Park. His first was a pinpoint header from Jules Kounde’s cross. The second, a sublimely clean, vicious strike from 20 yards that dipped and pinged in off the bar.

open image in gallery Rashford’s second goal was a stunning strike from outside the box ( AP )

The smile at the end was significant. Gareth Southgate once had to ask him for a happy face after a particularly good England outing, he looked so serious even in victory. Here it came naturally. Barca and this version of Rashford are a match, and one that silenced the early earthquake of an atmosphere on Tyneside.

“I’m full of excitement”, said Rashford. “Motivated and determined. It is refreshing to play with these players.”

Eddie Howe’s men ended the game in messy fashion, despite Anthony Gordon’s 90th-minute goal reviving hope for injury time.

There’s a reason why St James’ Park - on and off the pitch - serves up fierce bursts of intensity and noise on a Champions League night. Landmark games against European royalty are simply so rare.

Chances to mix it with the elite have been so sparse in the past decades and it’s why there was raw energy and intimidation crackling in the Tyneside night. A strength, certainly, in sparking - even scaring early on - illustrious opponents like Barcelona.

open image in gallery St James’ Park was rocking for Newcastle’s return to the Champions League ( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

But it also reveals weakness. Experience counts at this level. Especially the wily patience to see off an early storm, and wait for the gaps to appear, which they did.

In the 2002 season, when Sir Bobby Robson, formerly of both these parishes, led Newcastle into battle against the likes of Juventus, and Inter and scanned a Uefa statistics sheet before the opening game.

Shaking his head, sucking air in sharply he said: “50 games, 60 games, these guys have played the equivalent of two domestic seasons in this competition. That’s where we need to be.”

Didn’t happen. This is only Newcastle’s fourth group stage campaign since their first in 1997 under Kenny Dalglish. The Catalans have won it five times.

This was United’s 29th group stage game in club history. Barca striker Robert Lewandowski was playing for the 134th time in the Champions League in his career alone. A gulf in experience, but for an hour not much in it until Rashford’s class was kindled.

open image in gallery Harvey Barnes reacts after a missed chance ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

This was not a classic Tyneside Euro night, despite memories of Faustino Asprilla’s hat-trick, those gravity defying leaps to head home Keith Gillespie’s crosses being re-lived in the build up.

Howe hoped for a repeat of the intensity of that 4-1 demolition of PSG two years ago - the best atmosphere and player-crowd connection generations could recall.

Howe, whose team have progressed faster than the club, can be encouraged by the first hour.

Anthony Elanga’s pace opened up the visitors twice. But clinical finishing is needed, and instead Gordon and Harvey Barnes failed to take chances amid the early show of force. Missing Alexander Isak? Of course they were.

“We were in the game, never out of it, but I am disappointed we didn’t score the first goal,” Howe said. “That was crucial.”

Two years ago Newcastle won just once in six games, twice defeated by Dortmund, goalless against Milan, and denied victory in Paris by a 98th-minute Kylian Mbappe penalty. An early exit but were lessons learned?

Progress this time will depend on beating middle-ranking opponents including Union SG, Athletic Club, Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen.