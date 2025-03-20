Netherlands vs Spain LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Nations League quarter-final first leg
The Dutch face the reigning European champions at home for the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final
The Netherlands face European champions Spain in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final in Rotterdam.
Spain come into the match looking to defend the title they won in 2023, when a 5-4 victory over Croatia on penalties gave them their maiden Nations League success.
La Roja have been in fine form since winning Euro 2024 in July, with five wins and one draw from their six matches. Contrastingly, the Dutch have seen mixed results after reaching the semi-finals of the Euros, with two wins, three draws and a loss in their group campaign.
This makes the visitors overwhelming favourites ahead of the tie, with the second leg to come in Valencia on Sunday. Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from De Kuip below:
Spain line-up
La Roja have gone early with announcing their starting XI!
Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.
Is the match on TV?
When is the Netherlands vs Spain?
The first leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 20 March at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
How can I watch it?
There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view for £2.49, coverage starts at 7:35pm GMT, and fans can stream the contest live online with the Viaplay International YouTube channel.
Team news
Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen - born in Amsterdam but raised in Marbella - has been given a first senior call-up by Spain having been eligible for both nations and represented each at youth level. Aleix Garcia also joins the squad, with Barcelona duo Marc Casado and Inigo Martinez forced out through injury, while Raul Asencio is rewarded for some impressive performances at Real Madrid with a first international opportunity.
Team news
Memphis Depay has been recalled to Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad after impressive form for Corinthians, but Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee misses out. Defensive trio Stefan de Vrij, Micky van de Ven and Nathan Ake are among those sidelined or building up fitness after injury. Frenkie de Jong appears to be a doubt after missing training on Monday.
Netherlands vs Spain LIVE
The Netherlands and Spain battle for a semi-final spot as the Nations League knockout rounds get underway.
The pair will vie for last-eight success across two legs and four days, with the Dutch hosting the first half of the tie before travelling to Valencia on Sunday.
The Euro 2024 winners topped Group 4 having dropped just two points, while their opponents finished second behind Germany in Group 3.
The victor will progress to the finals tournament in either Italy or Germany next June.
Netherlands vs Spain LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Nations League quarter-final first leg between Spain and the Netherlands.
The tournament holders have been in fine form since winning Euro 2024 and they take on a Netherlands side who have stumbled since last summer, with the winner earning a place in the semi-finals against either Croatia or France.
